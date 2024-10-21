Georgia-Texas highlights record viewership for SEC on ABC

It was one heck of a Saturday for the SEC on ABC.
The Georgia-Texas and Alabama-Tennessee doubleheader drew record TV viewers.
The network announced Monday that for the first time since 1996 a single network aired two regular-season college football games on the same day that each had more than 10 million viewers.
The Georgia at Texas game had an average of 12.9 million viewers, with a peak of 14.1 million viewers. It was ESPN platform’s best regular-season college football game since 2016.
The Alabama at Tennessee game had an average of 10.7 million viewers, with a peak of 14.7 million viewers. The network said the game was the second most-watched Alabama-Tennessee game on record.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC