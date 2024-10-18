Georgia News

BetMGM cuts under prop bets on NBA players on 2-way or 10-day contracts

BetMGM Sportsbook will no longer accept NBA proposition under bets on players on two-way or 10-day contracts
Los Angeles Clippers players listen to the national anthem before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers players listen to the national anthem before an NBA preseason basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — BetMGM Sportsbook, in light of the lifetime banishment of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, will not take NBA proposition under bets on players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

The sportsbook is joining several others taking this action that, according to ESPN, include FanDuel, DraftKings and ESPN BET.

Porter was banned April 17 after a league investigation determined he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games that included betting on the Raptors to lose.

He was on a two-way contract at the time, which meant Porter could bounce back and forth between the Raptors and their G League affiliate. His salary was $410,000, and a standard NBA contract would have been more than $2 million.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sports betting can be confusing for players so NBA helps them discern what is wrong or...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league still reviewing latest claims against...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall will make his debut 50 days after being shot in the chest1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ricky Pearsall returns to the 49ers practice for the first time since shooting
The Latest
Spelman College president takes 'personal leave of absence'43m ago
Falcons go for their 4th straight win as they host the slumping Seahawks1h ago
Agency floats expanding Okefenokee refuge into land tabbed for mine1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT1h ago