BetMGM cuts under prop bets on NBA players on 2-way or 10-day contracts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — BetMGM Sportsbook, in light of the lifetime banishment of Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, will not take NBA proposition under bets on players on two-way or 10-day contracts.

The sportsbook is joining several others taking this action that, according to ESPN, include FanDuel, DraftKings and ESPN BET.

Porter was banned April 17 after a league investigation determined he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games that included betting on the Raptors to lose.