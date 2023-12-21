Best gambling apps: Top online sportsbooks and casinos (December 2023)

Best gambling apps for online casino and sportsbook

Given that there is such a wide array of options, it’s easy to see how new users could hesitate to select an online betting platform to get started with. If you find yourself in this situation, worry not, as this page will detail all the top betting apps from both an online casino and online sportsbook perspective.

Gambling App Operator Online Casino Availability Online Sportsbook Availability Sign-Up Bonuses ⭐ DraftKings ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: $500 Deposit Match or 100% Lossback up to $1,000 Casino Credits

💰 Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets ⭐ FanDuel ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: $1,000 Play-It-Again-Bonus

💰 Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins) ⭐ bet365 ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: $1,000 New Player Bonus

💰 Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets ⭐ BetMGM ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: $1,000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins

💰 Sportsbook: $1,500 First Bet Offer ⭐ Caesars ✅ Yes ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: $1,250 Deposit Match + $10 Bonus

💰 Sportsbook: $1,000 First Bet on Caesars ⭐ ESPN BET ❌ No ✅ Yes 💰 Casino: N/A

💰 Sportsbook: Make any Bet, Get $250 in Bonuses

Ready to jump into the action? Let’s go over the most popular online gambling apps, their availability on iOS and Android devices, sign-up promos for new players, and more.

Users in states where the online sportsbook and online casino have been launched can click the linked offers on this page to secure tantalizing welcome bonuses for various top online betting apps.

DraftKings Casino & Sportsbook app

One of the most popular names in the world of online betting, and certainly one of the best gambling apps, DraftKings offers the complete wagering experience including online sports betting and online casino platforms. Users on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices can download the DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino app, as well as the separate DraftKings Casino app.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer DraftKings Casino ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.4/5 💰 $500 Deposit Match or 100% Lossback up to $1,000 Casino Credits DraftKings Sportsbook & Casino ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.6/5 💰 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings Casino app

The online DraftKings Casino is one of the best online gambling apps available and can be downloaded on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices. Additionally, users can access the DraftKings Casino app in a website setting for bettors on computers and traditional web browsers.

With the DraftKings Casino new user promo code, first-time players can secure their choice of two welcome offers. Either a $500 Deposit Match or 100% Lossback up to $1,000 for the first 24 hours on the platform. Get into the game with the DraftKings Online Casino today to wager with one of the best gambling apps on the market.

DraftKings Sportsbook app

On the sports betting side of things, the DraftKings Sportsbook is simply as good as it gets. The app is totally user-friendly and easy to operate even for first-time bettors. DraftKings offers a wide variety of bet types and in-app promos, bonuses, and odds boosts for both new and existing users. And of course, the list of available sports to wager on with the DraftKings gambling app is as expansive as any major operator in the market.

First-time bettors on DraftKings can click the linked offers on this page to secure a lucrative welcome offer to Bet $5, and Get $150 in Bonus Bets. The DraftKings Sportsbook app promo code is fully guaranteed, meaning no matter the result of the initial $5+ qualifying wager, the $150 in bonus bets will be awarded.

FanDuel Casino & Sportsbook app

Truly a household name in the online betting space, FanDuel provides some of the best gambling apps in the game. Featuring both online casino and sports betting platforms, FanDuel gambling apps can be downloaded on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer FanDuel Casino ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.6/5 💰 $1,000 Play-It-Again-Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.7/5 💰 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your bet wins)

FanDuel Casino app

The FanDuel Online Casino app is a truly electric mobile casino experience and is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play devices. Offering ultra-popular real money games like Blackjack, Roulette, Slots, and more, casino players will find everything they need on the FanDuel Casino gambling app. Users also have the option to access the FanDuel Casino platform in a traditional website setting via web browser.

New players on the FanDuel Casino app can secure a promo code offer unlocking a $1,000 Play-It-Again Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins to get their FanDuel online gambling experience started in a winning way. Secure the impressive welcome offer today and wager with one of the best gambling apps available.

FanDuel Sportsbook app

Perhaps even more well-known for its sports betting capabilities, FanDuel Sportsbook is a top-tier platform. With the FanDuel Sportsbook app, users can enjoy a completely immersive online betting experience featuring a wide array of bet types and available betting markets. The FanDuel app also offers an impressive list of in-app promos and bonuses like odds boosts and more, allowing both new and existing users to pick up perks as they play.

New users on FanDuel can click the linked offers on this page to score a generous welcome offer to Bet $5, and Get $150 in Bonus Bets (if your first bet wins). That means new bettors can simply a simple $5+ wager on any moneyline, and if their team wins, they’ll receive their bet payout as well as $150 in bonus bets.

bet365 Casino & Sportsbook app

A dominant force in the European betting space, and now carving out a strong market share in the US, bet365 is among the top gambling operators. Users on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices can download both the bet365 Sportsbook & bet365 Casino apps to get in on the fun. And of course, new users can claim the bet365 bonus code to secure one of the best sign-up offers in across any of the best gambling apps.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer bet365 Casino Vegas Slots ⭐ 4.5/5 ⭐ 4/5 💰 $1,000 New Player Offer bet365 - Sportsbook ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.6/5 💰 Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

bet365 Casino app

The bet365 Online Casino app features a true mobile gambling feel with a variety of table games, live dealer games, slots, and more. With so many different ways to play, the bet365 Casino app is as legit as it comes and can be downloaded on a host of iOS and Android devices. Users can also access the bet365 Casino through traditional web browsers if they are on a computer.

First-time users on the bet365 Casino can secure an impressive $1,000 New Player Offer to get started with a win and ensure they are wagering with one of the best gambling apps currently available.

bet365 Sportsbook app

Without a doubt, one of the most impressive sports betting platforms in the game, bet365 Sportsbook is truly an online gambler’s paradise. With an impressive list of worldwide sports to bet on, a variety of bet types, and various in-app bonuses and promos, it’s easy to see why so many players trust bet365.

First-time bettors can click the linked offers on this page to claim a sign-up offer to Bet $5, and Get $150 in Bonus Bets instantly. Enjoy online gambling like never before with a host of options from bet365.

BetMGM Casino & Sportsbook app

Truly a longstanding member of the legal betting industry, BetMGM is a name that rings bells all throughout the country. Offering sports betting as well as a casino gaming platform, BetMGM brings the best gambling apps to the palm of users’ hands on both iOS and Android devices.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer BetMGM Casino ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.3/5 💰 $1,000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins BetMGM - Online Sports Betting ⭐ 4.8/5 ⭐ 4.7/5 💰 $1,500 First Bet Offer

BetMGM Casino app

Users of the BetMGM Casino app will find everything they need to enjoy the true feel of live gaming. The impressive mobile casino app provides everything from live dealer games, to traditional table games, to a variety of slots titles, and much more. Making the BetMGM Casino platform ultra-accessible, players on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices can download the BetMGM app and get started when they please.

First-time players on the BetMGM Casino app can enter the sign-up promo code to receive a $1,000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins to get started in a winning way on one of the best online betting apps available.

BetMGM Sportsbook app

The BetMGM Sportsbook app leaves no stone unturned, as this complete online wagering experience provides everything a new or experienced bettor could need. Within the BetMGM app, users will find valuable promotions, bonuses, refer-a-friend perks, and more. Get started by downloading the BetMGM Sports Betting app through the Apple App Store (iOS devices) or the Google Play Store (Android Devices).

After downloading the BetMGM Sportsbook app, new users can click the linked offers on this page to secure a whopping $1,500 First Bet Offer when they register.

Caesars Casino & Sportsbook app

Another household name in the legal betting industry, Caesars has a longstanding reputation of excellence. Providing both sportsbook and casino capabilities, online gamblers will have the option to play their own way with Caesars. The Caesars Casino and Caesars Sportsbook apps can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices, meaning the fun is totally accessible.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer Caesars Slots: Casino Games ⭐ 4.7/5 ⭐ 4.5/5 💰 $1,250 Deposit Match + $10 Bonus Caesars Sportsbook ⭐ 4.6/5 ⭐ 4.3/5 💰 $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Caesars Casino app

The Caesars app provides an impressive online casino experience, featuring a long list of available casino games. These include both digital, as well as live dealer games, table games, slots titles, and more for gamblers to wager how they see fit. It’s easy to get a hold of the Caesars Casino app, available for download on both iOS (Apple App Store) and Android (Google Play) devices.

Making things even more enticing, first-time users of the Caesars Casino app can secure a promo code offer for a $1,250 Deposit Match + $10 Bonus at sign-up.

Caesars Sportsbook app

Just as impressive as the casino capabilities, players also have the ability to bet on sports using the Caesars Sportsbook app. Offering a wide range of available sports to wager on, numerous bet types, in-app promos and bonuses, and a rewards program, it’s safe to say the Caesars sports gambling app is a great place to get started.

Once new users have downloaded the app, click the linked offers on this page to secure an impressive $1,000 First Bet on Caesars. Then, if that first wager loses, Caesars will refund the entire value of the wager (up to $1,000) in bonus bets.

ESPN BET Sportsbook app

Freshly formed following the partnership struck between PENN Entertainment and Disney (ESPN), the ESPN BET promo code is now live and launched in various states throughout the country. Quickly rising to the status of one of the best gambling apps available, the worldwide leader in sports has jumped head-first into the legal betting world.

Online Gambling App iOS Review (Apple App Store) Android Review (Google Play) Promo Code Offer ESPN BET ⭐ 4.9/5 ⭐ 4.5/5 💰 Make any Bet, Get $250 in Bonuses

ESPN BET app

After many years of advertising other sports betting platforms on their own network, ESPN has finally decided to get into the game themselves. The result? The impressive ESPN BET app, replacing the former Barstool Sportsbook app operated by PENN Entertainment. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that ESPN is well-versed in the world of sports. Couple that with the immense power of the network, and it has made for an easy transition into the legal gambling sphere.

ESPN BET has made it a point to integrate popular ESPN personalities like Mike Greenberg, Elle Duncan, and Scott Van Pelt within the in-app promos and bonuses. The sports betting app is also synced up with the PENN Play Rewards program, allowing users to recoup value as they play.

Offering a terrific start-up bonus to new players, click the linked offers on this page to secure the promo code AJC to Make any Bet and Get $250 in Bonuses. It must be noted that users are required to enter promo code AJC at sign-up in order to receive the full $250 bonus.

Right now, the app is available in 17 different states. Next year, the ESPN BET North Carolina promo code will arrive, marking its arrival in 18 total markets.

Best gambling apps deposit methods

When users have successfully identified their online casino app of choice and secured the promo code offer, the next step is to fund their account. Although the list of deposit options is not always exactly the same across all of the top gambling apps, there are several common payment methods typically available, including:

Online banking

Credit or debit card

ACH e-check

PayPal

Venmo

Wire transfer

Prepaid card

Cash at cage (where available)

Best gambling apps withdrawal methods

In addition to the payment options, users also have a variety of available withdrawal methods to cash out their funds following a win. Some of the more popular payout options available via the best gambling apps include:

Online banking

ACH e-check

PayPal

Venmo

Wire transfer

Check via mail

Popular online casino app games

Part of what makes online casino apps so appealing is that users can experience the rush of a real casino while enjoying the convenience of betting via their mobile device. Many of the best online gambling apps provide live dealer games in addition to those in a digital setting, providing a true brick-and-mortar casino feel. Users can also play slots titles and various other casino games through many of the best casino apps.

Some of the more popular online casino app games include the following:

Slots

Progressive slots

Jackpots

Poker

Texas Hold’em

Casino Hold’em

3 Card Poker

Blackjack (live dealer & digital)

Roulette (live dealer & digital)

European Roulette (live dealer & digital)

American Roulette (live dealer & digital)

Baccarat

Popular online sportsbook app bet types

On the legal sports betting side, there are a variety of ways to wager on the action. With so many available bet types, it’s easy to find a way to back your team whether it be the point spread, moneyline, alternate line, or even more. And for bettors with less of a fanatical side involved, it’s easy to create a rooting interest by placing one of the outside bets like an over-under total or a player prop.

While not completely uniform across all of the best gambling apps, there are numerous bet types commonly seen across major sportsbook operators:

Moneyline

Point spread

Over-under total

Player props

Parlay

Same game parlay

Live betting

Futures

Available sports to bet on best gambling apps

Allowing players to wager on their action of choice, online sports bettors will have an impressive list of options at the ready. While not the exact same across all of the best gambling apps, there are a host of available sports to bet on, typically offered by all the top operators:

Australian Rules Football

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsports

Rugby

Snooker

Soccer

Tennis

Online Casino apps legal states

Online casino gaming is not yet available nationwide, but has already been legalized in various states, including the following:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Michigan

West Virginia

Connecticut

Delaware

Alabama

Maryland

California

Idaho

Illinois

New York

Ohio

North Carolina

Nebraska

Do note that although legalized, online casino apps have not yet been launched in all of the aforementioned states.

Online sports betting apps legal states

Online sports betting is also not yet available nationwide, but has already been legalized in various states, including the following:

Colorado

Kentucky

Arizona

Arkansas

Delaware

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

New York

California

Pennsylvania

Virginia

Maine

Alaska

Florida

Idaho

Nevada

Connecticut

Illinois

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Alabama

It should be noted that although legalized, online sports betting apps have not yet been launched in all of the previously mentioned states.

Best gambling apps FAQ

Some of the frequently asked questions regarding the best gambling apps.

What are the best gambling apps?

DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, BetMGM, Caesars, and ESPN BET all offer top-tier online gambling apps: Users can enjoy both online casino and online sports betting via the listed online gambling operators.

Are online gambling apps legal?

Yes, online gambling apps have been legalized and launched in a list of states throughout the country: Users in legal and launched states can access either online casinos, online sportsbooks, or both.

Can I play live dealer games on casino apps?

Yes, various top gambling apps offer live dealer casino games: Additionally, users can play digital dealer casino games, slots titles, and much more.

What is the legal gambling age?

Varies by state: In some states, the legal minimum casino and sports betting age is only 18 years old, while in other states the minimum age is 21 years old.

What states have legal online casino apps?

NJ, PA, MI, WV, CT, DE, AL, MD, CA, IA, IL, NY, OH, NC, NE: Expect to see this list continue to grow as the online casino industry gains popularity.

What states have legal online sportsbook apps?

CO, KY, AZ, AR, DE, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, NY, CA, PA, VA, MA, AK, FL, ID, NV, CT, IL, MA, MI, AL: The list of available states with legalized sports betting has continued to grow as the legal sportsbook industry booms.