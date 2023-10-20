ESPN BET Tennessee Promo Code: Coming November 2023

ESPN BET Tennessee will be live for TN sports bettors in mid-November 2023 as it rebrands from the existing Barstool Sportsbook. The creation of the ESPN Sportsbook is a result of the agreement PENN Entertainment struck with Disney to license ESPN for this next era of PENN’s online sports betting offering. In other words, Barstool is out, and ESPN is in. And ESPN, arguably, is the biggest brand in the U.S. sports industry.

While we don’t yet have an official ESPN BET promo code, you can anticipate that ESPN BET will be promoting an extremely attractive offer to residents of Tennessee as well as the other states where the sportsbook will be live. Stay tuned for updates on this promo code.

ESPN BET Tennessee promo code details

ESPN BET Tennessee promo code ESPN BET TN app details 📅 ESPN BET Sportsbook launch date 👀 November 2023 💸 Expected ESPN BET TN promo code ❓ TBD 💲 Minimum deposit ❓ TBD ✅ Minimum betting age 🎉 21 ➡️ App platforms 📱 iOS (Apple App Store), Android (Google Play), Web Browser 📲 Listed as ❓ TBD ❗️ Seller ❓ TBD 🇺🇸 Expected states available at launch 📍 AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV 🎰 Retail partner ❓ TBD

With the buzz around the launch of the ESPN BET sportsbook app, we anticipate a large number of users in Tennessee will flock the test out this new platform.

Do you need another sports betting app if you’re already comfortable with a competitor’s offering? Well, in short, yes. Why not? PENN Entertainment has invested heavily into the product, not just the brand via the ESPN licensing agreement. PENN has migrated the previous Barstool Sportsbook off a first-generation platform onto a new platform via the technology it owns through theScore. This technology and platform has had tremendous success in offering sports bettors a well-functioning, secure and reliable sports betting app. ESPN BET users will be able to take advantage of this investment.

Moreover, ESPN BET users will gain another sports betting app for line shopping. ESPN BET will have very attractive lines and odds for users to compare against other sportsbooks. Both serious and casual sports bettors alike can leverage the ability to do odds comparisons with the ESPN BET TN app and other apps you might have on your mobile device.

ESPN BET TN promo code launch info

We understand that the launch date for the ESPN BET Tennessee bonus code will be during the month of November. We believe it will be prior to the Thanksgiving Week holiday, but this is not confirmed. Thanksgiving Week, of course, is one of the prime sports periods for U.S. sports fans, and it would be reasonable to expect that PENN and ESPN would really like to have the app in users’ hands ahead of Thanksgiving.

Here are some of the key dates so far pertaining to ESPN BET Tennessee:

August 8, 2023: PENN made the splashy announcement to the sports betting industry and the wider sports world that it was partnering with ESPN as it relaunching its online sports betting app.

November 2023: ESPN BET is expected to launch in many US states including Tennessee.

How to get ESPN BET Tennessee promo code

Although we cannot give the exact details on how to get the ESPN BET Tennessee promo code, (as it’s not yet available), we can give a general picture based on what is required by many other major sportsbook operators. When the ESPN BET mobile app is launched to the Tennessee public in November, users will likely be able to sign up for the app using a fairly standard user registration process:

1. Enter your email, phone number and other personal contact information that might be required.

2. IMPORTANT: Enter the ESPN BET Tennessee promo code in order to ensure you unlock the welcome bonus.

3. Verify your email address and other contact information.

4. Agree to the app’s terms and conditions and finalize the user registration.

5. Make your deposit and start wagering on your favorite sports events and teams.

Can you bet on Tennessee sports teams with ESPN BET?

ESPN BET will support online sports betting for all major U.S. sports including betting on the NFL, college football, NBA basketball, college basketball, WNBA basketball, MLB baseball, MLS soccer, NHL hockey, PGA golf and more. Betting is also available for overseas leagues such as Premiere League soccer.

Sports bettors in the Volunteer State can expect all the standard betting markets such as spreads, money lines, over-under totals bets, prop bets, futures, teasers and parlays when ESPN BET Tennessee is launched.

The following Tennessee sports teams are available for sports betting:

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have been playing NFL football in the state of Tennessee since 1997. The Houston Oilers moved to Tennessee after the 1996 season. The team, named the Tennessee Oilers played two seasons before rebranding as the Tennessee Titans starting with the 1999 season. The team is still owned by the Adams family through the controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk (daughter of Bud Adams who first owned the team). The Titans play in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee but have officially confirmed plans to move into a brand new stadium in 2027.

Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers (Vols) represent the male and female collegiate athletic programs of the University of Tennessee, based on Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee’s football program is a historic brand well-known going back over 100 years and has showcased some of the greatest players of all time like NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Peyton Manning. The school has had success recently in many sports including football, basketball and baseball.

Memphis Grizzlies

The state’s lone NBA franchise exists in Memphis. The Grizzlies moved to Memphis ahead of the 2001 season after playing in Vancouver 1995-2001. The Grizzlies have had some success despite being one of the smallest markets in the NBA. The Grizzlies are currently led by star player Ja Morant.

Nashville Predators

Commonly called the Preds, the Nashville Predators were founded in 1998 and are an NHL Hockey team that plays at Bridgestone Areana in Nashville, Tennessee. The Preds won the Conference championship during the 2016-17 season, but have not won the Stanley Cup since their founding.

Memphis Tigers

The Memphis Tigers are the collegiate sports teams associated with the University of Memphis, located in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis basketball and football have had modest levels of success in recent years. Well-known players from Memphis basketball include Penny Hardaway, Derrick Rose, Will Barton and James Wiseman.

Nashville SC

Nashville Soccer Club is an MLS soccer franchise based in Nashville, Tennessee. The team plays at Geodis Park in Nashville. The team was founded in 2016.

Why choose the ESPN BET Tennessee bonus code?

Although there is no confirmation yet on the details regarding the impending ESPN BET TN bonus code, we can give a general picture of what to expect based on current offers available from major online sportsbook operators. There are a number of different types of promo codes and welcome bonuses that sports betting users often see. Let’s briefly look at the various types here.

First Bet Offers are the most common sign up bonuses we have seen in recent years. In these scenarios, sportsbooks will give the user a first bet offer usually around $1,000 where the first bet of a new user is covered against losses up to $1,000. If you make a first bet for $100 on a game, and it loses, the sportsbook will give you that $100 back to wager again.

Deposit Matches are common on DFS apps, but also show up in sports betting apps as well. Here users will match the deposit, effectively doubling the user’s bankroll, up to a certain amount. For instance, if a deposit match is up to $250, the user can deposit $250 after registering, and they’ll have a bankroll of $500.

Odds Boost and Bet Boosts are common offers that apply to both new and existing users on a sportsbook platform. Oftentimes, these boosts might be around a parlay option. For example, if a parlay around Lebron James to score 20+ points and secure 10+ rebounds, and the payout is +250. A sportsbook might do an odds boost and boost the odds to +350 giving the user a higher potential payout.

Prospective ESPN BET users in the Volunteer State can rest assured that the ESPN BET Tennessee promo will provide a fantastic welcome bonus.

ESPN BET Tennessee promo code FAQ

Frequently asked questions regarding the ESPN BET Tennessee promo.

What is the ESPN BET TN promo code?

The ESPN BET TN promo has not yet been revealed: Expect to see the sign up bonus available beginning November 2023 when ESPN BET is officially launched.

Is ESPN running its own sportsbook?

ESPN will not operate the sportsbook. PENN Entertainment will own and operate the online sportsbook. PENN is licensing the brand of ESPN as part of this: Also part of the arrangement, ESPN has committed to a set amount of advertising and promotion across the ESPN properties promoting the forthcoming ESPN BET app.

What happened to Barstool Sportsbook?

Barstool Sportsbook will no longer exist after the relaunch as ESPN BET: As part of this pivot, PENN also sold the Barstool Sports brand and IP back to Barstool founder Dave Portnoy.

Where will ESPN BET be legal?

ESPN BET will be legal and operate in 16 states including Tennessee, the full list of states is AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, and WV: This is based on the previous operation of Barstool Sportsbook. It’s also possible that ESPN BET will be live in Kentucky.

What is the minimum age for ESPN BET Tennessee?

Age requirements are dictated by state legislation. In Tennessee, online sports bettors must be 21 years of age.