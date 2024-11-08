A.M. ATL: Planning your post-election weekend

Morning, y’all, and a hearty TGIF to you and yours. Prepare for highs approaching 80 degrees today before things cool off a bit (and rain chances increase) later in the weekend.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on the Beltline’s two-birds-with-one-stone purchase, the next phase of Atlanta United’s playoff run and a wild small-town election spat.

But first: Let’s not talk about the election — and figure out how to commemorate its completion instead.

LIVE A LITTLE

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

You did it. You survived the election.

You survived the constant campaign stops, the traffic headaches, the ceaseless ads. You and a record 5.3 million of your friends even voted!

Now you’re staring at the weekend — and it feels like a pretty good time to put that phone down and focus your attention elsewhere for awhile.

We’ve got some ideas for how.

What to do: Our weekly roundup of weekend festivities includes parades and 5Ks to commemorate Veterans Day, the start of Christmas celebrations at Stone Mountain and Roswell’s annual IrishFest.

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo

What to eat: Atlanta’s got a fresh roster of Michelin-approved (and Michelin hopeful!) restaurants, of course. Bread & Butter and Nadair made an impressive New York Times list, too.

Muchacho in Reynoldstown is also hosting a parking lot “Skate Jam” tomorrow. And the vintage bus parked nearby? That’s actually a spot for small bites and cocktails.

Where to drink: You know you wanna help Decatur’s Thinking Man Tavern celebrate 21 years in business. Or head over to Atlanta’s Ranger Station, which was named one of Esquire’s “Best Bars in America.’

Also fun: these spots offering flavorful fall-themed cocktails.

And SweetWater Brewing is hosting the official viewing party for Atlanta United’s playoff match (more on that later).

Where to chill: Fancy a spa with cool technology? A new yoga class or a wellness retreat?

Whatever it is, make sure to treat yourself this weekend.

You’ve earned it.

NEGATING A NUISANCE

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

The Beltline kicked off construction on the first phase of its Northwest Trail through Buckhead last week — and officials announced a notable purchase on Thursday.

Elleven45 Lounge, the notorious club where a Mother’s Day shooting left two people dead, is now part of the portfolio. It’ll be torn down to create an easier path for the multipurpose trail.

“We saw an opportunity to acquire the property around the same time that this nuisance operator of a club found themselves in trouble with me and with the courts,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

WATCHDOG WORRIES

A task force charged with reviewing how Atlanta’s inspector general operates issued its final report, suggesting the city’s top watchdog be subject to stricter guardrails.

Inspector General Shannon Manigault, meanwhile, balked at recommendations that she only investigate “substantial misconduct.”

RAID AND ARREST

John Spink/AJC John Spink/AJC

The FBI, GBI and DeKalb County police swarmed upon a home near Lithonia on Tuesday, arresting a 19-year-old they say is tied to an October shooting at a homecoming after-party up in Elberton.

The shooting left a 15-year-old dead and four other teens wounded.

OK, A FEW ELECTION STORIES …

Voting for a pair of council seats in the southwest Georgia town of Camilla (population: roughly 5,000) didn’t start on time Tuesday. Why? Because the city’s top two elections officials resigned at the last minute.

A judge later ordered polling locations to open and stay that way well into Wednesday’s wee hours, but now the mayor says votes won’t be counted. He also wants a federal investigation into the judge — while residents want the mayor arrested.

ONE MORE SHOT

Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After last weekend’s dramatic extra-time win, Atlanta United returns to Miami for a win-or-go-home match in the opening round of the MLS playoffs. Tune in to Apple TV at 8 p.m. Saturday to see if goalkeeper Brad Guzan and the rest of the squad can pull off another stunner.

“Hopefully it’s not as crazy as Game 2 in terms of late finishes, a little bit more subdued, but yeah, I’ll take it anyway it comes,” Guzan said.

MEANWHILE, ON THE GRIDIRON …

With running back Trevor Etienne seemingly back in the fold, can Georgia roll through Ole Miss’ allegedly revamped defense? Can Georgia Tech reach its magic rushing number and pull off the upset at home against undefeated Miami?

And will the Falcons keep swag surfing when they visit the hapless Saints?

The AJC’s Michael Cunningham only sees one of those things happening. O he of little faith!

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 8, 1989

The DeKalb County city of Avondale Estates, which had already earned a reputation for insularity, passed ordinances banning loitering and requiring solicitors to sign-up for identification cards.

“If you don’t belong in Avondale Estates and have no business here, stay out,” a police lieutenant told the Atlanta Constitution.

It’s a little more welcoming there these days!

File photo File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Hyosub Shin/AJC Hyosub Shin/AJC

AJC photographer Hyosub Shin captured people wearing orange Home Depot aprons welcoming guests at the funeral for the chain’s cofounder, Bernie Marcus.

Marcus, who died Monday at age 95, gave his foundation 20 years to give away billions to charitable causes.

ONE MORE THING

Starbucks started slinging its special holiday cups yesterday. Fantastic news for folks who like expensive coffee in containers that are both green AND red!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.