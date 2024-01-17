Flight Club. This U.K.-based chain of darts bars opened its first Atlanta location in early 2023. The venue offers “social darts,” which combines the traditional game with technology that allows automatic scoring and multi-player games. The menu includes tandoori chicken skewers, hot honey chicken sliders, pork belly bao buns, lobster elote dip, flatbreads and desserts, along with wine, beer, liquor and cocktails.

$12 per person for 90 minutes. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com/atlanta/atlanta

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Jenni Girtman/ AJC Credit: Jenni Girtman/ AJC

Ormsby’s. This spot has been a staple on the Westside for years. In addition to a full bar and pub-style food, the venue offers such games as backgammon, bocce, darts, pool and shuffleboard. The menu includes barbacoa empanadas, tuna cakes, honey-glazed fried chicken, smashburgers, sandwiches and an extensive selection of cocktails, beer and wine.

Games are free. 1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. ormsbysatlanta.com, 404-968-2033

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

The Painted Duck. Head to this venue for duckpin bowling, a variation on traditional bowling that uses smaller balls and pins. Also available are pub games, such as horseshoes, shuffleboard and knuckleball, as well as a menu that includes loaded tater tots, duck nuggets and a whole roasted Peking Duck that takes 90 minutes to prepare. Wine, beer and cocktails are available, too.

$50-$60 per hour for bowling. 976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-352-0048, thepaintedduckatl.com

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris Credit: Courtesy of Heidi Harris

The Painted Pin. Located in Buckhead, this first venture from Amick and Stallworth’s Painted Hospitality opened in 2014. It offers 20 bowling lanes, as well as such pub-style games as bocce ball, Giant Jenga and pingpong. The menu includes pretzel bites, pork ribs, loaded fries, pizza, tacos and sandwiches. Wine, beer and cocktails are available, too.

$50-$60 per hour for bowling. 737 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. 404-814-8736, thepaintedpin.com

Credit: Courtesy of Pickle and Social Credit: Courtesy of Pickle and Social

Pickle and Social. You can play a game of pickleball while munching on pub-style food at this Gwinnett County spot. The venue boasts six indoor, eight outdoor and two semi-covered pickleball courts that can be rented for up to two hours. In addition to pickleball, there is a rooftop bar, an outdoor lawn, a beer garden and games, including cornhole, shuffleboard and pingpong. The restaurant serves such dishes as tacos, wings, chicken tenders and salad bowls, plus cocktails, wine and beer.

$15-$50 per hour. 2925 Buford Drive, Buford. 470-655-7321, pickleandsocialgwinnett.com

Explore Gwinnett County dining news

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Punch Bowl Social. This 25,000-square-foot space at the Battery has virtual reality, table games (pingpong, billiards and foosball), arcade games, karaoke and bowling available by the hour. There is a brunch menu that includes such dishes as biscuits and gravy and waffles, plus a regular menu that features loaded fries, burgers, chicken and waffles, seared salmon and tacos. Cocktails, beer and wine also are on offer.

$10-$60 per hour. 875 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-443-1443, punchbowlsocial.com/location/atlanta

Explore Cobb County dining news

Credit: Jay Thomas Credit: Jay Thomas

Puttshack Atlanta. This chain also originated in the U.K. and made its U.S. debut in Atlanta in 2021. It offers several nine-hole mini-golf courses that use electronic game tracking for easy scorekeeping. Diners can choose from such dishes as poutine, Thai octopus and lamb skewers, along with salads and flatbreads, and the bar menu includes cocktails, beer, wine and spirits that can be enjoyed while golfing, or on the rooftop patio.

$9-$14 per player per course. 1115 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-738-7888, puttshack.com/locations/atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot Credit: Courtesy of Your 3rd Spot

Your 3rd Spot. This is a 30,000-square-foot venue that offers around 85 games and activities, including Cards Against Humanity, pinball, darts, cornhole, bowling, foosball and shuffleboard. The eatery has brunch and regular menus, with dishes that include Taiwanese popcorn chicken, wagyu beef truffle toast topped with bone marrow brulee and lobster tempura. The bar offers cocktails, beer, wine and zero-proof drinks.

$25-$40 per person for three hours. 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-230-3033, your3rdspot.com

Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR

Westside Motor Lounge. This eatery opened in restored automotive buildings and garages along the Westside Beltline in 2022. The indoor space houses a restaurant and two bars, and the outdoor courtyard has a stage for bands and DJs, a beer garden and shuffleboard courts. The food menu includes fried oysters and wings, along with such main dishes as smashburgers, chicken sandwiches and gumbo. Cocktails, wine and beer are available at the two bars.

Games are free. 725 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. 678-388-9536, westsidemotorlounge.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.