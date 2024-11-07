Looking for something fun to in metro Atlanta? Since Veterans Day falls on Monday, several related events do will be held over the weekend, including the annual Georgia Veterans Day parade down Peachtree Street in Midtown. And you don’t have to be from the Emerald Isle to enjoy Roswell’s IrishFest, which celebrates the country’s culture with music, dance, films and more.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Georgia Veterans Day Parade, Expo and Ceremony

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Veterans Expo, 9:30 a.m. observance ceremony and 11 a.m. parade start. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free. Observance ceremony will be at Galleria inside Alliance Theater at Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, with the Veterans Expo outside the Center at Calloway Plaza. Parade goes from Peachtree Street from 15th Street to 5th Street in Midtown.

Support military men and women by attending an observance ceremony as well as an expo with more than 40 exhibits and equipment displays and by watching the 43rd annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade.

Atlanta Lab Rescue 5K Run/Walk/Stroll

9 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 10. $40 in advance, $45 on race day, both plus fees. Westside Park (off of the Beltline), 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta.

Lace up your shoes to run, walk or stroll in support of Atlanta Lab Rescue and stay for an award ceremony afterward. The race is dog-friendly, but no retractable leashes are allowed.

Cyndi Lauper

8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. $29.50 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Cyndi Lauper brings her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour to the State Farm Arena, where she’ll be joined by Aly & AJ and DJ Tracy Young.

Cobb

Acworth Charm Tour of Homes

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $25 in advance, $30 day of the event. Participating locations in downtown Acworth. 678-401-5855.

Explore the interior of several charming homes in downtown Acworth in this tour that benefits Brookwood Christian School’s dyslexia reading programs. You can walk, drive or use a complimentary golf cart to take the tour.

10th annual Veterans Memorial 5K

7:30 a.m. 5K, Tot Trot 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. 5K $40 in advance, $45 on race day, Tot Trot free. Marietta Square, 1 Cherokee St., Marietta. 770-639-5463.

Run, walk or roll in a 5K to support local veterans and military locations as well as the Shepherds Men SHARE Initiative, the Georgia National Guard Family Support Foundation and Post 29 Service Officer.

Kennesaw Holiday Market

6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 (VIP) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $25 VIP Friday, free admission on Saturday. Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw. 770-424-8274.

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with goods from more than 20 local artists and vendors. If you buy a VIP ticket for Friday night, you’ll have early access to vendors plus live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, two holiday beverage drink tickets and a VIP gift bag.

DeKalb

Fernbank After Dark — WildWoods AGLOW

7-11 p.m. (with WildWoods AGLOW ending at 10 p.m.) Friday, Nov. 8. $39.95 general admission, $34.95 members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Drink craft cocktails while you enjoy live music, as well as full bars and tapas menus, fun experiments and more, and head outdoors to WildWoods: AGLOW for a multisensory experience with glowing displays and original music compositions.

Stone Mountain Park Christmas

Starting Saturday, Nov. 9, continuing on select dates through Jan. 5, 2025. Adults $39.99, kids $34.99, online only, includes attractions, both plus tax. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.

Get in the holiday spirit with evenings featuring millions of lights in addition to shows, festive music and visits from some of your favorite holiday characters.

Babe Walls Mural Festival

Continuing Friday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 10. Free. Stretching along the Chamblee Rail Trail from the Keswick Softball Field and the Clairmont Bridge piano (behind Walmart) Chamblee. 770-986-5010.

See a diverse group of 30 artists working on murals to celebrate women and nonbinary people, shop at artsy vendors, and visit food trucks.

North Fulton

Cruz-In Car Show

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free for participants and the public. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 678-462-9023.

See classics, exotics, vintage, modern, custom, military, off-road, muscle cars and motorcycles. Food and drink will be available for purchase, and bouncy houses will be set up for kids. In addition, an American Legion baseball game will take place starting at 11:30 a.m. on the post’s field.

IrishFest Atlanta

Friday, Nov. 8, through Sunday, Nov. 10. Free to attend, with some ticketed events. Around Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell and Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell.

Celebrate Irish culture with three days of music, dance, films, workshops and more.

Holiday Market Shop, Sip & Stroll

1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The Green at Crabapple Market, 12650 Crabapple Road, Milton. 678-297-2700.

Shop from more than 75 local artisans and makers, enjoy live music and treat yourself to tasty food and drinks. The Alpharetta Jazz & Alpha Brass Band will play holiday tunes, and kids can have their picture taken with Santa for free.

Gwinnett

Lawrenceville Harvest Festival

Noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free admission. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Join in the fun at Lawrenceville’s homegrown music and arts fest with national and local acts, nostalgic games, artistic activities, a marketplace, pie-eating contest, and fall-themed food and beverages.

Suwanee Chili Cook-off & Music Festival

11 a.m.-5 p.m. festival, 1 p.m.-4 p.m. chili tasting. Saturday, Nov. 9. Free to attend, $15 to sample chili and vote in the People’s Choice Award. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-806-7492.

Sample chili and vote for your favorites, shop at vendor and artist booths, listen to live music and let the kids play in their own zone.

‘A Christmas Story’

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, plus additional dates. $25.50 and up. Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 770-945-6929.

Watch the Players Guild at Sugar Hill’s performance of “A Christmas Story,” based on the classic holiday movie featuring 9-year-old Ralphie Parker, who wants a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas.