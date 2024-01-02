Here are five places to practice mindful movement in Atlanta.

Be Yoga

Even kids are welcome at this Marietta studio, which offers a 60-minute “Be Silly” class for young yogis ages 4 to 12 that focuses on poses for balance, strength and flexibility. Adults can choose from several yoga classes and styles, including “Be Basic,” a slower-paced, all-levels session designed for beginners to the discipline. More experienced practitioners will also find plenty to choose from, ranging from heated and non-heated dynamic vinyasa-style classes to Pilates mat and yin — a deep stretch class with seated and reclined poses held for three to five minutes to release joints, tendons and muscle fascia.

105 Church St., Marietta. 404-642-1877, beyogaatlanta.com.

Credit: Thu Tran Credit: Thu Tran

Ember Hot Yoga

The downtown Woodstock studio lives up to its name with its Hot Sequence class. Held in a room heated to 105 degrees and 40% humidity, the 90-minute flow through 26 yoga postures and two breathing exercises opens the body, releases toxins and enhances flexibility. Ember also offers 60- and 75-minute versions of its signature class, plus a heated, fast-paced, all-levels hot vinyasa class and an upbeat intermediate/advanced Pilates-yoga fusion flow. Newcomers will want to opt for the yoga fundamentals course, an introductory class that covers traditional yoga postures and proper techniques at a deliberate pace. Stream classes live or on demand, and drop in for fun in-person pop-up events like Spanish immersion yoga.

360 Chambers St., South Tower, Woodstock. 770-485-5583, Emberyoga.com.

Credit: Rebeka Flamenco Credit: Rebeka Flamenco

Highland Yoga

As a stressed-out law student, Highland Yoga CEO Elspeth Brotherton turned to yoga for calming and centering. Eventually, she quit her corporate job as an attorney and opened her flagship studio in Virginia-Highland, known for its sweaty power flow — a vinyasa-style, total body workout that combines strengthening poses with deep stretches in a studio heated to 93 degrees. Try the class at the original location or in seven other spots around the metro area — Alpharetta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Decatur, Madison Yards, Sandy Springs and Westside. Looking for a more relaxed pace? Slow + Sweaty Flow is an all-level introductory class with longer holds and an emphasis on fundamental core work and alignment. Unwind with the studio’s deep stretch class, which includes restorative poses in a warm room (85-87 degrees), or split the difference with the vinyasa + yin class, which starts with 30 minutes of vigorous flow followed by 30 minutes of relaxation. Deepen your practice with one of the studio’s many alignment and skill-sharpening workshops or international retreats to locales like Costa Rica.

842 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-2311, Highland-yoga.com.

Credit: Malaika Floyd Credit: Malaika Floyd

Sati Yoga & Wellness

This Kirkwood studio believes yoga is for everybody. All of the studio’s classes are 60 minutes long, non-heated and beginner-friendly. Start with hatha yoga, a slow sequence of foundational asanas (postures) incorporating breathwork and mindfulness. For a more dynamic workout, try the Sati flow, a vinyasa-style class with poses linked to deliberate breathing. The all-levels yin yoga — a slow, deep-stretching practice with poses held for long periods, often with props like blankets and blocks — is ideal for athletes or those wanting to release body tension. Other class options include restorative yoga and Yoga Nidra, a “yogic sleep” class with deep-releasing stretches, followed by a guided meditation to maximize relaxation and calm.

1996 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-907-4279, satiyogawellness.com.

Southwest Atlanta Yoga

This Historic West End community specializes in several types of yoga as well as holistic services like reiki (a hands-on energy treatment), crystal therapy and sound healing arts. The beginner-friendly, 75-minute hatha basics class teaches foundational yoga postures and breathing exercises, while the all-levels hatha class is a more briskly-paced flow. Banish Sunday scaries with the popular “Sunday Wind Down,” which combines yoga poses with pranayama — intentional, mindful breathing. The class ends with a guided meditation for deep relaxation and rejuvenation. Additional class options include yin, restorative deep stretching and a flow and meditation combination session. Check the calendar for special events like a four-week introductory series and sound baths, which use bowls, chanting and meditations for deep relaxation and grounding.

576 Lee St. SW, Suite J, Atlanta. 404-494-6230, swatlyoga.com.