The Saints’ transition from Drew Brees-Sean Payton era hits rock bottom

With former special-teams coach Darren Rizzi placed in the interim head coach spot, the Saints (2-7) are set to host the rival Falcons (6-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Falcons are favored, and it looks like the game should be a scrimmage.

“No matter if the Saints are good and the Falcons are bad, or if the Falcons are good, vice versa,” former NFL quarterback Bobby “The Cajun Cannon” Hebert told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s why every year when I pick them, who’s going to win and who’s going to lose, I always have them splitting. When you’re in a rivalry game, it doesn’t make difference.”

Hebert played for the Saints (1985-92) and the Falcons (1993-96) and currently hosts a radio show on WWL in New Orleans on Mondays-Fridays.

But the Saints have lost seven consecutive games. The Falcons have won five of their past six.

“You can go, yeah, the Falcons are going to beat them, but it’s one of those games where you get up for the rivalry,” Hebert said. “There’s a change in the coach, and they might be inspired.”

From 2006 when Brees and Payton hooked up in New Orleans, the Saints had a decade and a half of mostly football glee — “bountygate“ notwithstanding. They won Super Bowl XLIV together. Brees retired after the 2020 season, and Payton left after 2021.

Allen was hired and used Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston at quarterback for a season. The Saints signed Carr to a four-year contract to reunite him with Allen from their days with the Raiders.

The Saints, who had a strong defense, went 9-8 last season, but lost the division title on a tiebreaker. The thinking in the offseason was if the offense improved under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the Saints could contend for the NFC South title in 2024.

“I told the fans, I remember they were calling the show and saying they wanted to get rid of Drew Brees,” Hebert said. “I said man, you better watch out what you wish for. Because even when they had those 7-9 seasons, like ‘14 around that area, Sean had enough skins on the wall (not to get fired).”

The Saints bounced back and contended for the Super Bowl again. They were a non-call away on an apparent defensive pass-interference call from playing in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

“So yeah, following 16 years of stability, and then within three years, now you look on the trade deadline, they selling,” Hebert said. “They got rid of the best cornerback in Saints history.”

Now, the Saints’ faithful are looking back at the 2017 draft and cursing Andy Reid and the Chiefs.

“When they drafted Lattimore, it was crazy,” Hebert said. “Because they were going to draft (Patrick) Mahomes, but Andy Reid moved ahead to draft Pat Mahomes. They were either going to go with Mahomes or Lattimore. If Mahomes was available, they were going to go there. Sean shared a lot with me about that draft, and they ended up picking Lattimore.”

The Saints fans haven’t reverted to the “Aints” bag-wearing days, but all is not well in the Crescent City.

“The fans are disgruntled,” Hebert said. “But the thing is, not only do the Saints fans want to get rid of the coach. I’m telling you they want to get rid of (general manager) Mickey Loomis, too. Mickey Loomis has too much power.”

For now, the Saints fans are hoping that the Rizzi experiment will work.

“Because he has relationships with offensive and defensive players, they’re contributing on special teams,” Hebert said. “So, I think that goes a long way.”

Rizzi will have to turn the team around to retain the post.

“They’d have to go like 7-1 or something,” Hebert said. “They really have to run the table.”

Also, teams usually are looking for a hot offensive coordinator or perhaps a defensive-minded coach.

“When you look at who’s considered one of the top coaches in the NFL right now, look at John Harbaugh’s background,” Hebert said. “He’s a special-teams coach, and even (an) old school (coach) who took the Bills to four straight Super Bowls, Marv Levy. He was a special-teams guy. It can work.”

The Saints muffed a punt that was recovered for a touchdown when the Saints lost to the Falcons 26-24 on Sept. 29.

“They’re going to play hard for coach Rizzi,” Hebert said. “The one thing about him, you very seldom see the Saints — that’s why I was shocked — lose in the kicking game on special teams. Until Rashid Shaheed fielded that ball on the 4-yard line. I was like what are you doing? The only person that should have the green light to field it on the 4-yard line is someone like Deion Sanders.”

The was atypical of the Saints’ special-teams units.

“They are usually in the top five on special teams,” Hebert said. “The players respond to coach Rizzi. I think they respect him.”

The Falcons are familiar with Rizzi’s work.

“He’s a well-respected coordinator in this league,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “He’s a well-respected coach in this league. He’s been doing it for such a long time for a bunch of different people. I’m sure there are things he took from Sean Payton that he liked, I’m sure those things he took from Dennis that he liked.”

But the Saints’ fans, much like the Falcons’ fans before coach Mike Smith and quarterback Matt Ryan arrived in 2008, experienced decades of losing football. Dan Reeves, who give Allen his first NFL job, with the Falcons, in 2002, did guide the Falcons to the franchise’s first Super Bowl in the 1998 season.

“The fans right now, they want to clean house,” Hebert said. “They want to get rid of everybody. They said Mickey Loomis has got to go. Mickey Loomis is like (deceased owner) Tom Benson’s son. Mrs. Gayle (Benson) is so nice. She feels so bad that she had to get rid of Dennis Allen. She wanted everybody to get along and just win. But that’s not reality, when you look at it, Dennis Allen had to go.”

Allen, who likely will resurface in Denver with Payton, posted a 26-53 record (.329) with the Raiders and Saints. Only two other coaches, who coached at least 75 NFL games, have a lower percentage. Joe Bugel (24-56, .300) and former Falcons coach Marion Campbell (34-80-1, .300).

The Saints will have several candidates if they move in a new direction.

“Look at the success of the Lions,” Hebert said. “That’s like the Saints North when you look at (former Payton assistant coaches) Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. The Saints have had some successful people around here. Look at what (general manager Terry) Fontenot is doing now running the Falcons.”

David Onyemata and Kaden Elliss of the Falcons played for Allen with the Saints.

“What’s happening down there (is bad),” Onyemata said.

Loomis may get to oversee the retool.

“What I’ve suggested on the radio, kind of the way the Saints are set up,” Hebert said. “Very similar, I think, to the Falcons. ... The example that I gave, I said Rich McKay was running the Falcons at one time, and then all of a sudden, he’s not the general manager no more. But I guess (owner) Arthur Blank trusts him.”

So, Loomis is safe.

“He ain’t going nowhere,” Hebert said.