Just four years ago, Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Georgia to protest the state’s then-new election law.
Tonight, it’s back.
On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia,” podcast host Greg Bluestein talked to state Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, who wrote the election law the league was protesting in 2021.
“We are really happy to be able to say ‘play ball’ on Tuesday,” said Jones.
But he added he’d like to see an apology from the MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.
“But let’s face it, we need him to come out and say, ‘on further reflection, I made a mistake,’ and that’s OK. People accept that,” Jones said.
“It’s not just a game,” said Jones of the economic impact of the event. “There are some estimates as high as $150 million that the state lost in 2021.”
AJC Washington Bureau Chief Tia Mitchell also talks to Savannah Bureau Chief Adam Van Brimmer about U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s weekend campaign rally in the coastal city.
“It felt like the rally was a month from the election, not 16 months away,” said Van Brimmer of the 2026 race.
Ossoff, did not mention his declared Republican challengers, U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R- St. Simmons Island, and state Insurance Commissioner John King.
But he targeted President Donald Trump and the passage of the “big beautiful bill.”
The incumbent also called out U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, who said she wouldn’t run for the seat.
“By the way Marjorie, it’s not too late to run for the Senate,” said the Georgia Democrat. “Don’t listen to the polls, Marjorie. You can do it.”
