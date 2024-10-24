Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Brasiliana Pizza. Brasiliana Pizza operated as a ghost kitchen before opening in the Southern Feedstore food hall in East Atlanta. Developed by husband and wife Thiago and Nicollie Machado, Brasiliana showcases the types of pizza that are popular in the couple’s hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil. The thin-crust pizzas are made with 72-hour fermented dough and are typically light on sauce. Specialty pies include the Abobrinha, with mozzarella, sauteed zucchini, a Brazilian cheese called catupiry and oregano; Calabresa, topped with Brazilian sausage and onions; and the Portuguesa, with ham, tomatoes, black olives, green peppers, bacon, onions, hard-boiled eggs and peas.

1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-445-5211, brasiliana.us

Char Pizzeria. Char opened recently in mixed-use development Halcyon in the stall formerly occupied by pizza eatery Holmes Slice. The menu features several classic Neapolitan-style pizzas, as well as less traditional pies, including smoked salmon, charcuterie board and white truffle. All are available in 10-inch and 14-inch sizes and cooked in a brick oven.

6330 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta. 404-920-8626, charpizzeriahalcyon.com

Dough Boy. Founded by chef Erica Barrett, who has appeared on television shows including “Shark Tank” and “The Profit,” Dough Boy opened its first franchise last year at the Gallery at South DeKalb. The newest location in the Lee + White food hall in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood shares a stall with craft beer bar Harlem Hops, so guests can enjoy their slice with a pint. Dough Boy specializes in Neapolitan-style pizza, offering classic toppings, such as pepperoni and sausage, and less traditional options, such as short rib with caramelized onions and crawfish.

1020 White St. SW, Atlanta. doughboypizza.co

Galla’s Pizza & Tavern. Anthony DiNardo, the owner of longtime metro Atlanta business Henri’s Bakery, recently purchased Galla’s along with some partners. Now called Galla’s Pizza & Tavern, the space underwent a refresh, complete with a new bar and some new menu items. Galla’s Buffalo-style pizza remains the eatery’s anchor, with offerings like the Chicken in the Grass, with olive oil, Italian spices, Romano cheese, roasted spinach and grilled chicken; and the Works, with red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, green and black olives, green peppers, onion and sausage. Gluten-free crust is also available.

4849 Peachtree Road, Chamblee. 770-500-3184, gallaspizza.com

Mangiamo Ristorante and Pizzeria. Pies come in 12 inches and 18 inches at Mangiamo, with signature options including the quattro formaggi, with mozzarella, Gorgonzola, fontina and Parmigiano reggiano cheeses; Toto’s meat preferito, with ham, Italian sausage, prosciutto and pepperoni; and a pie with mozzarella, prosciutto and spicy honey. Gluten-free crust is available for all pizzas. For guests looking for something pizza-adjacent, there are two types of panuozzo — a sandwich on bread made with pizza dough and stuffed with various fillings (in this case, mortadella or prosciutto).

3103 Cobb Parkway NW, Atlanta. 470-568-4165, mangiamopizzeria.com

Micah-Angelo’s. The core menu at Micah-Angelo’s consists of cheese; pepperoni; Tre Meat, with Italian sausage, pepperoni and soppressata; Antipasto, with coppa, banana peppers, black olives, sun-dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella and balsamic; Spicy, with soppressata, Calabrian chilies and pearl mozzarella; and Bianca Shroom, with oyster mushrooms, arugula and mozzarella. There’s also a seasonal pie that will change depending on available ingredients. Walk across the street to Session Stands, co-owned by Micah-Angelo’s owner Micah Pfister, for a tasty beverage.

380 N. Sessions St., Marietta. instagram.com/micahangelos_pizza

Pinsa Roman Pizza. One of several food and beverage concepts inside SocialBites, a new “food hub” in Sandy Springs, Pinsa serves Roman-style pizza including Margherita; a mushroom pizza featuring portobello mushroom sauce and Gruyere cheese; and an option with pepperoni and candied jalapenos.

6550 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-228-2563, gosocialbites.com

Pizza Jeans. Pizza Jeans opened its first brick-and-mortar location inside Ponce City Market in 2020. Current owner Jeremy Gatto recently added a second location inside the Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza. The whole pies, made with naturally fermented dough, include cacio e pepe, with mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan crema and cracked black pepper; and the Hot Italian, with pepperoni, spicy salami, sausage, sweet onion and pickled peppers. There’s also a vegan option with marinara, roasted tomatoes, shallots and garlic oil.

3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-826-3770, pizzajeans.com

Pochino Italy. Pochino serves up Roman-style pinsas with signature options including capricciosa, with mozzarella, mushrooms, black olives, prosciutto and artichokes; and rucola, with cherry tomatoes and arugula. Place your order for one (personale), two (due) or for the family (famiglia).

600 Chastain Road, Kennesaw. 678-653-8297, pochinoitaly.com

Pub @ EAV. Craving a Mexican pizza that doesn’t come from a fast food spot? Head to the newly opened Pub @ EAV, which features a tinga Mexican pizza on its late-night menu. Shredded tinga chicken and beans are piled onto a crispy flour tortilla spread with amarillo tomato sauce and covered in melted cheese, cilantro and scallions.

469 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-748-1145, eavpub.com

