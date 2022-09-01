You don’t have to go far to get a little wellness

Chateau Elan

100 Rue Charlemagne Dr, Braselton. (678) 425-0900. chateauelan.com

This resort received the AAA Four Diamond Award and was ranked the No. 5 Best Georgia Resort by U.S. News. Boasting several world-class restaurants, a winery, golf and tennis courses, nature trails, bike rentals, a spa, and various activities, this resort will feel like a lavish vacation. The spa includes a fitness center with classes, an indoor saltwater swimming pool, an outdoor sun deck, a hot tub, a sauna, and a wet eucalyptus steam room. Treatments include massage, skin and nail care, and couples’ experiences. And if you feel like honing some new skills or expand your knowledge, they offer classes in culinary, mixology, cigars and bourbon, painting, wine and charcuterie.

Combined Shape Caption The Steam Jade room at Jeju Sauna is a thermal sauna. Contributed by Jeju Sauna Combined Shape Caption The Steam Jade room at Jeju Sauna is a thermal sauna. Contributed by Jeju Sauna

Jeju Sauna

3555 Gwinnett Pl Dr NW, Duluth. (678) 336-7414. jejusauna.com

For those looking for an experience, nothing quite compares to Jeju Sauna, a traditional Korean bathhouse spa in Duluth. It’s 24/7 with no appointment necessary. The $35 entrance fee includes access to the salt and rock sauna, temperature-controlled hot tubs, cardio fitness room, napping area and the bathhouse. Upon entering, guests receive a watch key which is active for 24 hours with no re-entry and acts as a tab for paid services. Paid treatment options include Swedish body massage, hip bath and body shampoo. Korean food is also available for purchase.

Tybee Wellness Retreats

(912) 657-0228. tybeewellnessretreats.com

This three-night intensive retreat package at an upscale Tybee Island home includes yoga classes and an interactive energy workshop, as well as an art workshop. Vegetarian and whole food meals are prepared by personal chefs. The journey begins with setting your intentions for the weekend. For the next few days, guests are guided through creative activities meant to inspire change and growth. Massages and facials are available for additional costs.

Elohee

251 Elohee Drive, Sautee Nacoochee. (770) 316-9195. elohee.org

The Elohee Retreat Center is designed as an escape into nature. You can stay at Thanksgiving House in the Waterfall Canyon. The house features a meditation/yoga room and a patio that overlooks a 100-foot waterfall. The resort offers a wide range of natural sights through the trail system around the forest and Bald Mountain. They also have a variety of retreats to choose from, including personal development, yoga, women’s retreats and R&R weekends

ClassPass

classpass.com/search/atlanta/wellness

For those who can’t commit to more than an hour or so, ClassPass has several wellness options around Atlanta. Sessions are available for yoga, chromotherapy, sauna, massage, facials and a variety of group fitness classes. They offer a free two-week trial so you can test out a few before making any commitment.

Combined Shape Caption The Unforgettable Atlanta package at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is ideal for people with limited time but want the opportunity to relax. Contributed by Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Combined Shape Caption The Unforgettable Atlanta package at the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is ideal for people with limited time but want the opportunity to relax. Contributed by Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead

3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. (404) 995-7500 hilton.com/en/hotels/atlwawa-waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead

Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead is located in what’s been called ”the Beverly Hills of the South” — Buckhead. The spa boasts 13 treatment rooms, private English gardens and vitality pools. A hotel stay also includes a personal concierge.

Ritz-Carlton Reynolds

1 Lake Oconee Trail, Greensboro. (706) 467-0600. ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/georgia/reynolds

Situated next to Lake Oconee, you can float on the water or enjoy live music near the lake. Spend time on the golf course or take advantage of the seasonal spa treatments, one of which is a massage treatment incorporating Georgia red clay.

