Cyndi Lauper still just wants to have fun at upcoming Atlanta show

The 23-city tour, which began last month, is Lauper’s first major stint in over a decade. She last performed in Atlanta in 2016. At the time, she toured smaller venues compared to the arenas included her current trek. Last week, she headlined a show at Madison Square Garden for the first time — bringing pal Sam Smith along for the sold-out concert.

Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Tour features a string of acts like Elle King, Emily Estefan and drag superstar Trixie Mattel. She’s also collaborating with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

“I think that, first of all, to have a tour with these young women is great, because I was always told you can’t have more women. Nobody’s gonna want to do that. And now here I am, and I’m very I’m excited. It’s going to be a party. It’ll be a lot of fun. I want to bring people together and make them happy. It’s important right now. Joy is a big deal.”

But, at 71, the songwriter and activist is nervous about touring, mainly because “technology is so different now.” She’s incorporated a vigorous aerobics and yoga routine into her schedule to ensure her strength is up to a par. Touring can often feel like an Olympic sport, but Lauper is adamant about prioritizing joy for her last go-round.

In June, Paramount+ premiered “Let the Canary Sing,” a documentary examining Lauper’s life and career. She thought it was best to time her farewell tour to coincide with the film.

“I figured now is better than waiting. I don’t want to wait anymore. I’ve been busy with ‘Working Girl’ (the upcoming Broadway musical adaption of the 1988 film, which Lauper is scoring) for a long, long time, and I just figured it probably is the best time to do a tour and celebrate.”

She added: “A lot of my cuckoo ideas were sometimes a lot like an ‘I Love Lucy’ episode. This is different. There is some funny stuff in it. Of course, you can’t just be so serious. I’m just thrilled. It’s farewell. It’s not like I’m not going to sing anymore, but the packing and unpacking — I won’t miss that.”

As for Lauper’s fashion in the show, Christian Siriano is among the designers responsible for her costume changes. But she’s most excited to share the stage with a generation of female artists who grew up watching her.

Lauper’s punk regalia has influenced a legion of acts since the release of her debut album, 1983′s “She’s So Unusual,” 40 years ago. She recently shared the stage with Nicki Minaj for the rapper’s song “Pink Friday Girls,” which samples “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” At this year’s VMA’s, Lauper introduced rising pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. When I asked Lauper about seeing young women like Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX dominate the music industry, she ponders on the pioneers that came before her.

“We all stand on each other’s shoulders. I stand on the shoulders of the people before me. I got to say Deborah Harry was a big influence — the way she dressed, and what she did, and the punk stuff. Siouxsie and the Banshees is always my favorite, oh, my God. Tina Turner. Sister Rosetta Tharpe. All the women that were rocking, including Big Mama Thornton. If you listen to her version of ‘Hound Dog’ on YouTube where she’s playing with Buddy Guy, that stuff is rocking. I just feel excited to be able to do the things that I always dreamed about doing.”

She added, in her think Queens accent, “And have the glamour for all of my friends that always said, ‘Cyn, can you just put the black gloves on in the black dress and stand still and sing a ballad?’”

Although Lauper isn’t totally saying goodbye to fans, she always wants them to remember to never give up as she tours for the final time.

“People should know that there’s always a way, even if it’s a brick wall in front of you. You got to take a couple of steps back and really view the whole picture and figure it out because there’s always a way. There’s a lot of gatekeepers in the world, but there’s always a way around them. You just got to find like-minded people.”

IF YOU GO

Cyndi Lauper farewell tour

8 p.m. Sunday. $29-486. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com.