Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of expansion into Buckhead

The Atlanta Beltline has acquired a notorious shuttered nightclub as the organization starts construction of its northwest corridor into Buckhead, officials said Thursday.

The Beltline acquired 2110 Peachtree Rd. NW, formerly the Elleven 45 Lounge, the scene of a fatal Mother’s Day shooting this year that prompted a judge to declare the business a public nuisance, shutting it down. The sales price was not disclosed, but the purchase of the infamous piece of land fills a critical gap in the multiuse trail’s path through Buckhead.

“We saw an opportunity to acquire the property around the same time that this nuisance operator of a club found themselves in trouble with me and with the courts,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.