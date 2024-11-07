Business
Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of expansion into Buckhead

The organization kicked off construction of the first segment of the 4.3-mile Northwest Trail through Buckhead last week. Club site to be part of trail’s second phase
All was quiet Monday morning, May 13, 2024 at the Elleven45 Lounge located at 2110 Peachtree Road NW in Atlanta. Gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Sunday during a fight inside the nightclub police said. When officers arrived, they found six people shot, including two who were pronounced dead at the scene by medical crews. Mari Creighton, 21, and Nakyris M. Ridley, 20, were killed, according to the medical examiner’s office. The other victims were two men and two women, all between the ages of 20 and 30, according to Channel 2 Action News. (John Spink/AJC) (John Spink)
The Atlanta Beltline has acquired a notorious shuttered nightclub as the organization starts construction of its northwest corridor into Buckhead, officials said Thursday.

The Beltline acquired 2110 Peachtree Rd. NW, formerly the Elleven 45 Lounge, the scene of a fatal Mother’s Day shooting this year that prompted a judge to declare the business a public nuisance, shutting it down. The sales price was not disclosed, but the purchase of the infamous piece of land fills a critical gap in the multiuse trail’s path through Buckhead.

“We saw an opportunity to acquire the property around the same time that this nuisance operator of a club found themselves in trouble with me and with the courts,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The acquisition is part of the Beltline’s big push into parts of Buckhead near Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Construction on the northwest segment started on Halloween.

In total, the 4.3-mile Northwest Trail will stretch from Blandtown to the Lindbergh-Morosgo neighborhoods when it is fully built. The entire 22-mile Beltline loop is expected to be finished by 2030.

The Northwest Trail will include a suspension bridge over Peachtree Creek. The first segment will stretch about eight-tenths of a mile from Peachtree Park Drive to Kinsey Court.

The Elleven45 Lounge property is part of the second phase of trail development.

Gunfire erupted May 12 inside the Elleven45 Lounge, killing 21-year-old Mari Creighton, a college volleyball player, and 20-year-old Nakyris Ridley, who police said was the intended target. Four others were shot but survived.

The club has been closed since the incident.

“This property purchase brings the Beltline closer to realizing its vision of a fully connected, accessible, and vibrant infrastructure, further enhancing the economic, recreational, and environmental benefits for Atlanta’s residents and visitors,” Beltline CEO Clyde Higgs said.

— Staff writer Rosie Manins contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

