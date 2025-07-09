A Georgia election with few voters: Turnout is 'miserably low' in the race for utility regulator

ATLANTA (AP) — Every time the door swings open this week at the county courthouse in the tiny south Georgia town of Statenville, six election workers have a moment to hope that someone is coming to vote.
“Anybody that comes in pretty much has to walk by our office," said Renee Church, the elections supervisor in Echols County.
But through noon on Wednesday, none of those passersby had voted in the runoff to choose either Peter Hubbard or Keisha Waites as the Democratic nominee for a seat on Georgia’s Public Service Commission.
Welcome to a statewide election where almost nobody came.
Through the first two of five days of early in-person voting, only 9,822 ballots were accepted. That's 0.13% of active voters, what Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, called “miserably low turnout.”
Early in-person voting runs through Friday, with the election day set for Tuesday. Anyone can vote, except for the more than 63,000 people who voted in Republican primaries on June 17 including one in which incumbent Tim Echols beat GOP challenger Lee Muns.
Waites was the top vote-getter in a June 17 Democratic primary, but didn't get a majority. That meant she had to face the second-place finisher, Hubbard, in a runoff to determine the party nominee. Barring an upswell in voter numbers, fewer than 1% of Georgia's 7.4 million active voters could cast ballots. The winner will go on to face Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson in November.
Despite the low turnout, Hubbard and Waites continue to push, telling voters that breaking the Republican hold on the five-member body will mean a difference in their electric bills. The commission sets rates and oversees generation plans for Georgia Power, which serves 2.3 million customers statewide. Customers have seen bills rise six times in recent years, and a typical Georgia Power residential customer now pays more than $175 a month, including taxes.
“If you don’t like the direction your power bills are going, then you have a choice. You could do something about it,” Hubbard said Wednesday.
A green energy advocate, Hubbard touts his experience testifying before the commission and developing alternative plans that emphasize a shift toward solar power stored in batteries, rather than building more natural gas plants.
“A vote for Peter Hubbard is a vote to put a commissioner on the Public Service Commission who brings deep experience, who can hit the ground running with novel ideas to drive down power prices while inviting economic growth to our state,” he said.
Waites, a former state House member and former Atlanta City Council member, emphasizes that she would give representation to Black people and Democrats on the commission. In a statement Wednesday, Waites said her previous experience in office would help her “work with utility companies, legislators, and stakeholders to secure fair rates.”
“I plan to lower energy bills by advocating for increased transparency in utility rate-setting, promoting competition within the energy sector, and prioritizing clean, renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels,” Waites said in the statement.
It's not like the low turnout is a surprise. Only about 140,000 people cast ballots in the June 17 Democratic primary, about 2% of voters statewide. Many Republican-leaning counties had less than 1% turnout in the Democratic primary, allowing them to activate a rarely used state law to consolidate early-voting and election day polling places to one location. A total of 76 counties triggered that clause to save money, according to the secretary of state's office.
Officials in Walton County, east of Atlanta, predict they would have spent $42,000 to operate three early voting locations and 16 election day precincts. Cutting back to only one of each, Assistant Elections Director Lisa Clark said the runoff will now cost $5,600 in a county where only 21 of nearly 79,000 active voters had cast ballots through Tuesday.
“When it comes to public service commissioner, people don’t even know what a public service commissioner is or what they do," Clark said. "So we were not surprised. We were hopeful it would have been bigger, but we were not surprised.”
Echols isn't the only one of Georgia's 159 counties without voters in the early going. Also recording no ballots in the first two days were Chattahoochee, Clay, Glascock, Miller and Telfair counties, while seven other counties recorded one vote. But Brittany Reynolds, the election supervisor in southwest Georgia's Clay County, said Wednesday that turnout will rise there.
“I do know we will have at least one vote at the end of the day because I plan on voting myself," Reynolds said.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Primary runoff draws more poll workers than voters in some counties
The low turnout Public Service Commission primary led to an even lower turnout in the runoff. Here's how election staff have spent their time at polls.
Low turnout and high costs expected as early voting begins for PSC primary runoff
Early voting for the Georgia Public Service Commission Democratic primary runoff is underway for one week until July 11. Some counties closed precincts because of low turnout.
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Rent an apartment, or just a bedroom, at this new Atlanta skyscraper
Amid rising costs and changing lifestyles, Society Atlanta offers a co-living model designed to shake up traditional apartments.
In Georgia’s melon mecca, watermelon wizards’ ears are sweetly attuned
In the heart of Georgia's watermelon country, everyone has a trick to tell if a melon is ripe. One way is the sound a melon makes when it is thumped. Or better, patted.