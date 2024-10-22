Atlanta saunas go high tech with infrared. Here’s where to find them

Saunas have been around for 10,000 years and come with significant health benefits, but science is trying to make them better. Now researchers are starting to warm up to the ancient therapy’s high-tech counterpart — using infrared.

“Many studies have looked at using infrared saunas in the treatment of long-lasting health problems and found some proof that saunas may help,” according to Mayo Clinic’s Department of Internal Medicine consultant Dr. Brent A. Bauer. “Conditions studied include high blood pressure, heart failure, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, headache, type 2 diabetes, and arthritis.”

Infrared saunas don’t heat the surrounding air like traditional steam-based rooms. The high-tech version instead uses heat lamps, directly increasing the bather’s body temperature. By directly penetrating human skin with electromagnetic radiation, these treatments are able to operate roughly 35 degrees lower than the average traditional sauna. Researchers are starting to discover some benefits.

According to a two-year study published in the peer-reviewed Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics, infrared saunas may be a “promising method” for chronic pain treatment. A postexercise session can improve muscle soreness and recovery. Sauna use has also been linked to improved sleep, an immune system boost and better cardiovascular and respiratory health. It can even reduce the odds of getting the common cold. Scientists still don’t understand why saunas can be so beneficial, however.

“But larger and more-exact studies are needed to prove these results,” Bauer told Mayo Clinic. “Some of these studies were also performed with people using a regular sauna. On the other hand, no harmful effects have been reported with infrared saunas. So if you’re thinking of trying a sauna to relax, an infrared sauna might be an option.”

Where to try it

Metro Atlanta residents looking to try out the high-tech twist on a 10,000-year-old practice have a bevy of places to pick from. Looking for a workout? Hotworx is a nationwide infrared fitness studio with nearly a dozen Atlanta-area locations.

The Training Room at 742 Ponce De Leon Place NE offers a full-spectrum infrared sauna and color light therapy. Sweathouz — which offers infrared saunas and cold plunges — has six Georgia locations, including in the Midtown, Buckhead and Sandy Springs. One of Beem Light Sauna’s five Georgia locations is in Atlanta and offers chromotherapy. For those looking to install their own infrared sauna, Atlanta Spa & Leisure has several series in stock.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.