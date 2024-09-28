Food & Dining

12 metro Atlanta cocktails full of fall flavor

The brown thrasher cocktail from Eleanor's. Contributed by Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

The brown thrasher cocktail from Eleanor's. Contributed by Henri Hollis
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Drink menus in Atlanta are transforming from summer pinks and lavenders to the rich color scheme of the season, complemented by warming spices and perhaps a hint of smoke. Here are a dozen autumnal pick-me-ups to sip on during peak season in Atlanta.

Brown thrasher at Eleanor’s

The speakeasy vibes can feel quite autumnal when sipping the classic brown thrasher at Eleanor’s, tucked behind Muss & Turner’s. 4 Roses Bourbon sweetened with maple syrup, lifted by lemon and tempered by bittersweet Amaro Averna is offset by a housemade smoked apple shrub that puts everything in fall flavored harmony. 1675 Cumberland Parkway SE, Smyrna. 770-434-1114, mussandturners.com.

A toasty marshmallow garnish and hints of campfire from smoked rosemary turn the dart room atmosphere of Flight Club instantly toward fall when sipping the bourbon campfire cider. Courtesy of Fight Club

Credit: Courtesy of Fight Club

Credit: Courtesy of Fight Club

Bourbon campfire cider at Flight Club

Flight Club’s bourbon campfire cider has everything but a flannel shirt to conjure autumnal vibes. Buffalo Trace bourbon lightly sweetened with maple syrup and brightly offset with lemon juice and apple cider comes garnished with a toasty marshmallow, smoked rosemary and a cinnamon sugar rim. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com.

Butternut squash at Gunshow

Beverage director Jeramie Eubanks names cocktails for the local ingredients used in each. Butternut squash shakes together savory toasted rice-infused whiskey with a house-made butternut squash sorghum syrup, the spice of gochujang and a citrus bolt of lemon juice. It’s strained over a large King Cube ice cube with a drop of saline solution. 924 Garrett St. SE, Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

Abundance, harvest and the fleeting nature of fall all stirred into a glass at the Third Door. Courtesy of Third Door

Credit: Courtesy of Third Door

Credit: Courtesy of Third Door

Harvest moon at Third Door

Just right for the fleeting season, harvest moon beckons with bourbon, apple brandy and pear liqueur balanced by lemon juice and simple syrup. 131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net.

Herbaceous thyme and heat from jalapeno dance in the refreshing Hoola Hoop at Kindred. Photo by Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Angela Hansberger for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hoola hoop at Kindred

Georgia-distilled Longleaf vodka is stirred together with thyme, fig, lemon honey syrup and heated kick from jalapeño in Kindred’s hoola hoop. It’s balanced and sophisticated enough to pair with a hearty entrée. 2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-975-3542, kindreddecatur.com.

Ela's foreign exchange with bourbon, rye, Fernet and cinnamon liqueur tastes even better on the patio with full view of changing leaves. Courtesy of Ela

Credit: Courtesy of Ela

Credit: Courtesy of Ela

Foreign exchange at Ela

The foreign exchange is an autumnal riff where Tentura Antica cinnamon liqueur brings out the spicy side of ASW Rye and lets the soft aromatics of Fiddler bourbon mellow. It opens into woodsy fernet, while baharat spice mix adds earthy zing reminiscent of rustling leaves. 1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-atlanta.com.

Karma is a full-flavored fall cocktail able to be sipped while viewing Distillery of Modern Art's changing art collection and inner working of the distillery. Courtesy of Distillery of Modern Art

Credit: Courtesy of Distillery of Modern Art

Credit: Courtesy of Distillery of Modern Art

Karma at Distillery of Modern Art

Pairing their amaro peach and DOMA bourbon with chocolate bitters, chai, cinnamon honey and ancho chili salt, DOMA’s drink sips like front porch sweet tea swept up in a breeze of fall warming spices. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com.

American pie flavors in a glass, including the taste of the buttery crust, at Southern Belle Atlanta. Courtesy of Joey Ward

Credit: CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.ro

Credit: CAMEREN E. ROGERS / cameren.e.ro

American pie at Southern Belle

Apple brandy mingles with cherry, rhubarb amaro and a housemade apple graham cracker shrub in Southern Belle’s apple pie. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com.

Lost in the maize is a celebration of corn at Tio Lucho's, with corn liqueur, bourbon and chicha, a Peruvian fermented corn mixture. Courtesy of Tio Lucho's

Credit: Courtesy of Tio Lucho's

Credit: Courtesy of Tio Lucho's

Lost in the maize at Tio Lucho’s

Chicha, the Peruvian purple drink made from fermented corn, is the base of Tio Lucho’s lost in the maize. Fruity, spicy and colorful, it becomes autumnal when mixed with 4 Roses bourbon, Nixta corn liqueur, lime juice and a cinnamon stick garnish. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com.

Bitter, bold, spiced and sweet, the city of 4 quarters at Cooks & Soldiers leads with sherry cask brandy and finishes with complex herbal layers. Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers

Credit: Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers

Credit: Courtesy of Cooks & Soldiers

The city of 4 quarters at Cooks & Soldiers

Manhattan-esque with a woodsy, dark backbone and an herbal finish, the city of 4 quarters is a nod to Barcelona’s nickname. The base spirit of sherry cask-aged brandy is balanced by Cynar artichoke amaro and a combination of Angostura and black cardamom bitters. Luxardo cherry juice brings soft sweetness to the concoction poured over a large ice cube. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

Forgotten castaway at Indaco

Indaco’s forgotten castaway mixes brown buttered Jamaica rum, bittersweet Luxardo Amaro Abano, coconut liqueur, apple cider and tiki bitters. A charred cinnamon stick leads the heady aromatics. 725 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183, indacorestaurant.com.

Mellow autumnal fruitfulness brought forward by tequila and elderflower is the hallmark of Vesper's dried meadow flower cocktail. Courtesy of Vesper

Credit: Courtesy of Vesper

Credit: Courtesy of Vesper

Dried meadow flower at Vesper

Summer’s flowers have faded, but one can reminisce along the Beltline by ordering a dried meadow flower at Vesper. Soft and sweet Cocchi Americano aperitif plays off floral elderflower liqueur with 21 Reposado tequila lending earthy elements in a composed ode to yesterday’s blooms. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com.

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

