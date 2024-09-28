12 metro Atlanta cocktails full of fall flavor

Credit: Courtesy of Fight Club Credit: Courtesy of Fight Club

Bourbon campfire cider at Flight Club

Flight Club’s bourbon campfire cider has everything but a flannel shirt to conjure autumnal vibes. Buffalo Trace bourbon lightly sweetened with maple syrup and brightly offset with lemon juice and apple cider comes garnished with a toasty marshmallow, smoked rosemary and a cinnamon sugar rim. 1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-301-8003, flightclubdartsusa.com.

Butternut squash at Gunshow

Beverage director Jeramie Eubanks names cocktails for the local ingredients used in each. Butternut squash shakes together savory toasted rice-infused whiskey with a house-made butternut squash sorghum syrup, the spice of gochujang and a citrus bolt of lemon juice. It’s strained over a large King Cube ice cube with a drop of saline solution. 924 Garrett St. SE, Atlanta. 404-380-1886, gunshowatl.com.

Harvest moon at Third Door

Just right for the fleeting season, harvest moon beckons with bourbon, apple brandy and pear liqueur balanced by lemon juice and simple syrup. 131 Church St., Marietta. 470-361-0370, thethirddoor.net.

Hoola hoop at Kindred

Georgia-distilled Longleaf vodka is stirred together with thyme, fig, lemon honey syrup and heated kick from jalapeño in Kindred’s hoola hoop. It’s balanced and sophisticated enough to pair with a hearty entrée. 2751 Lavista Road, Decatur. 404-975-3542, kindreddecatur.com.

Foreign exchange at Ela

The foreign exchange is an autumnal riff where Tentura Antica cinnamon liqueur brings out the spicy side of ASW Rye and lets the soft aromatics of Fiddler bourbon mellow. It opens into woodsy fernet, while baharat spice mix adds earthy zing reminiscent of rustling leaves. 1186 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-4656, ela-atlanta.com.

Karma at Distillery of Modern Art

Pairing their amaro peach and DOMA bourbon with chocolate bitters, chai, cinnamon honey and ancho chili salt, DOMA’s drink sips like front porch sweet tea swept up in a breeze of fall warming spices. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. 404-482-2663, distilleryofmodernart.com.

American pie at Southern Belle

Apple brandy mingles with cherry, rhubarb amaro and a housemade apple graham cracker shrub in Southern Belle’s apple pie. 1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, southernbelleatl.com.

Lost in the maize at Tio Lucho’s

Chicha, the Peruvian purple drink made from fermented corn, is the base of Tio Lucho’s lost in the maize. Fruity, spicy and colorful, it becomes autumnal when mixed with 4 Roses bourbon, Nixta corn liqueur, lime juice and a cinnamon stick garnish. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com.

The city of 4 quarters at Cooks & Soldiers

Manhattan-esque with a woodsy, dark backbone and an herbal finish, the city of 4 quarters is a nod to Barcelona’s nickname. The base spirit of sherry cask-aged brandy is balanced by Cynar artichoke amaro and a combination of Angostura and black cardamom bitters. Luxardo cherry juice brings soft sweetness to the concoction poured over a large ice cube. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, cooksandsoldiers.com.

Forgotten castaway at Indaco

Indaco’s forgotten castaway mixes brown buttered Jamaica rum, bittersweet Luxardo Amaro Abano, coconut liqueur, apple cider and tiki bitters. A charred cinnamon stick leads the heady aromatics. 725 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5183, indacorestaurant.com.

Dried meadow flower at Vesper

Summer’s flowers have faded, but one can reminisce along the Beltline by ordering a dried meadow flower at Vesper. Soft and sweet Cocchi Americano aperitif plays off floral elderflower liqueur with 21 Reposado tequila lending earthy elements in a composed ode to yesterday’s blooms. 924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com.

