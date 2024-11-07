Bernie Marcus’ funeral attracted a crowd of current and former Home Depot acolytes in their orange aprons, nonprofit leaders, titans of the Atlanta corporate world, the city’s mayor and Georgia’s governor.

A rabbi at the service at The Temple on Peachtree Street read a note of condolence and praise sent by the president of Israel.

But Marcus, the co-founder of Atlanta-based Home Depot and a billionaire philanthropist, whom Gov. Brian Kemp called “a repairer of the world,” was eulogized Thursday for the impact he had on people on a far more personal level, regardless of their pedigree.

Fred Marcus recalled being with his dad in an elevator at Home Depot’s support center as his father became engrossed talking to a random new employee, totally engaged with her. Afterward, the son asked his dad, “What is the secret of your success?”

“I’ll never forget his words. He said, ‘Never forget to be human.’”

Arthur Blank, who launched Home Depot alongside Marcus and now owns the Atlanta Falcons, called him a hero and “mega humanitarian.”

They knew each other for nearly 60 years. While they had differing views at times, “We never let our differences get in the way of our love for each other. Ever,” Blank said.

He said the two listened to each other and respected each other’s opinions, “something we all pray the United States can get better at.”

“God bless you, my dearest Bernie,” Blank said.

Marcus, who died Monday at the age of 95, launched what became the nation’s biggest home improvement retailer — a massive employer nationally and the largest publicly traded company in Georgia by revenue.

For decades he was one of Georgia’s most prominent philanthropists, boosting key nonprofits in metro Atlanta and elsewhere, sparking fresh medical research and treatment, building the Georgia Aquarium, creating an underground blood processing center in Israel safe from attack, and helping people from injured U.S. military veterans to American Jewish youth and kids with autism.

He also was a major donor nationally to GOP causes, including Donald Trump’s presidential campaigns.

His public funeral Thursday afternoon in Atlanta attracted current and former business leaders, such as the chairman of Chick-fil-A and the chief executives of UPS and Home Depot, the home repair store giant.

“What better phrase to describe Bernie Marcus than a repairer of the world,” Kemp told those gathered. “Few men have had such a profound influence on their community and our state. His contributions will have multigenerational impact.”

HYOSUB SHIN / AJC HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marcus and his wife, Billi, created the Atlanta-based Marcus Foundation, which said it has distributed more than $2.7 billion to more than 500 organizations over the last 35 years.

Marcus said he planned to give 90% of his remaining wealth to the foundation after his death, with a requirement that all the funds be distributed within 20 years. That future giving is expected to amount to billions more for nonprofits, likely including some in Atlanta.

Speakers Thursday recounted Marcus’ sweeping impact on Home Depot employees, enriched as they became early stockholders, and on homeowners who realized they could fix stuff themselves. Rabbi Peter Berg praised Marcus’ “genius” for customer service and credited him for creating the phrase and concept of DIY — “Do it yourself.”

Most often people called out Marcus’ humanity and character.

“He had a sense of empathy for the little people like nothing I’ve ever seen,” said Ken Langone, who helped Marcus and Blank launch Home Depot in the 1970s.

Marcus knew what it was like to be one of the little people. He was born to parents who were poor Jewish immigrants. On Thursday, his casket was draped with the U.S. flag.

A nephew who had talked to an obviously ailing Marcus in recent weeks said that even then his uncle still spoke of working hard, doing good things and trying to change the world.

Speakers also talked about the remarkable love between Marcus and his wife of 50 years, Billi Marcus. More than one speaker brought up what they said Marcus had already shared with thousands of people: the joy of taking baths with his wife.

They also shared how much he enjoyed pastrami sandwiches and pickles. And his sometimes unquenchable drive to share advice, whether solicited or not.

Blank said Marcus, more than a decade his senior, was always the fastest walker on store visits. But it wasn’t just that. “That fast pace,” Blank said, “was his pace of life.”

Speakers praised Marcus as a person of both remarkable vision and action.

But Fred Marcus said his father’s greatest accomplishment was character.

“Character,” the younger Marcus said, “is the only thing we take with us to the grave.”

Hyosub Shin/AJC Hyosub Shin/AJC

Marcus is survived by his wife, Bill; son, Fred, of Atlanta, who worked at Home Depot in the past and later taught philosophy at Emory University; stepson, Michael Morris, of Atlanta, who became owner of the Atlanta Jewish Times; and seven grandchildren. A daughter, Susanne, predeceased her father.

After the funeral, family and close friends planned to gather at a graveside burial service in Sandy Springs. And in the evening, the family expected to sit shiva back at The Temple in Atlanta.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, the Marcus family asked that people consider donating to one of the following organizations: RootOne, Avalon Action Alliance, the Marcus Autism Center, the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center at Grady, the Marcus Neuroscience Institute at Boca Raton Regional Hospital, the Israel Democracy Institute or the Marcus National Blood Services Center.