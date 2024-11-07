An 18-seat omakase-style cocktail bar located in a refurbished vintage tour bus will open behind Muchacho in Reynoldstown on Nov. 20.
The bar at 904 Memorial Drive SE comes from Electric Hospitality, the team behind Muchacho, Eastside Beltline bars Ladybird Grove & Mess Hall and Ranger Station, and Strangers in Paradise in West End.
Guests can make reservations for up to six people at one of the two seatings available Wednesdays-Sundays. The 80-minute, $75 experience will feature four courses of cocktails paired with small bites.
Courtesy of Electric Hospitality
Courtesy of Electric Hospitality
Themed menus will rotate throughout the year, with the opening Wax On and Wax Off menus inspired by ‘80s film “The Karate Kid.” Options will include Get Him a Body Bag made with cachaça, vanilla, passion fruit, mango, lime and coconut milk paired with a toasted milk shortbread and Fish and Karate made with cream cheese washed gin, mezcal and cucumber vermouth paired with a sweet crab bite.
The bar will be led by McKenzie Nelson of Ranger Station, while the food pairings will be overseen by Joe Schafer, who joined Electric Hospitality as vice president of culinary in October 2023 after a six-year stint as chief culinary officer at State Farm Arena.
“I’ve always been inspired by omakase restaurants and the intricacies that go into crafting such a unique menu and experience,” Michael Lennox, founder of Electric Hospitality, said in a prepared statement. “Through Tiger Sun, I’m able to take that approach and offer the same format as a cocktail-first experience, where each pairing tells a story and lends to the theme of the menu.”
Courtesy of Electric Hospitality
Courtesy of Electric Hospitality
The 320-foot bus is decorated with orange shag carpeting, captain’s chairs upholstered with sheepskin and green flower-patterned fabric.
This will be Electric Hospitality’s second concept to open this year, joining Strangers in Paradise, a tropical cocktail bar in the Lee + White food hall that debuted in May.
Courtesy of Luke Beard
Courtesy of Luke Beard
Tiger Sun will offer seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.
904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. tigersunatl.com
