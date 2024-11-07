Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Courtesy of Electric Hospitality Courtesy of Electric Hospitality

Themed menus will rotate throughout the year, with the opening Wax On and Wax Off menus inspired by ‘80s film “The Karate Kid.” Options will include Get Him a Body Bag made with cachaça, vanilla, passion fruit, mango, lime and coconut milk paired with a toasted milk shortbread and Fish and Karate made with cream cheese washed gin, mezcal and cucumber vermouth paired with a sweet crab bite.

The bar will be led by McKenzie Nelson of Ranger Station, while the food pairings will be overseen by Joe Schafer, who joined Electric Hospitality as vice president of culinary in October 2023 after a six-year stint as chief culinary officer at State Farm Arena.

“I’ve always been inspired by omakase restaurants and the intricacies that go into crafting such a unique menu and experience,” Michael Lennox, founder of Electric Hospitality, said in a prepared statement. “Through Tiger Sun, I’m able to take that approach and offer the same format as a cocktail-first experience, where each pairing tells a story and lends to the theme of the menu.”

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Courtesy of Electric Hospitality Courtesy of Electric Hospitality

The 320-foot bus is decorated with orange shag carpeting, captain’s chairs upholstered with sheepskin and green flower-patterned fabric.

This will be Electric Hospitality’s second concept to open this year, joining Strangers in Paradise, a tropical cocktail bar in the Lee + White food hall that debuted in May.

Courtesy of Luke Beard Courtesy of Luke Beard

Tiger Sun will offer seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

904 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. tigersunatl.com

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.