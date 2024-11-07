Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia’s Trevor Etienne not listed on first injury report for game against Ole Miss

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) runs for yards against Texas linebacker David Gbenda (33) during the fourth quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. Georgia won 33-15. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By Connor Riley
Updated 45 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia has put out its first availability report ahead of Saturday’s game against Ole Miss.

Running back Trevor Etienne was not listed on the report, indicating he could be good to go for Saturday.

Etienne left Saturday’s game against Florida with a rib injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on Etienne following Tuesday’s practice.

“He did some extra conditioning, taking some reps, been in a black shirt, but, I mean, he’s toughing it out,” Smart said. “It’ll still be .. you’ll have to figure out all the things he can and can’t do. Hard to say after the Monday practice. He didn’t do much. He was still stiff and sore. Ran around a little bit, loosened up, and then he did some more stuff today. Took some reps.”

The biggest upgrade was linebacker Smael Mondon, who is listed as questionable for the game. He has missed the last four games with a lower leg injury that Smart has not disclosed.

Also on the injury report was wide receiver Anthony Evans, who was listed as out. He missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. Malaki Starks took Evans’ role as a punt returner for the Bulldogs last week against Florida.

“I think Malaki’s going to do nothing but get better and get more confidence,” Smart said. “He’s done it before in his life. He has been in a game. So, you know, that game changed a little bit. We weren’t asking him to do that at the point that they lost their quarterback. We got wind. We had a couple opportunities we wanted to play safe on the punt return team and make sure we defended the fake. We didn’t set up returns. So there were probably some yards there, but we were not asking him to do that.”

Listed as out on the availability report were running backs Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson and defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye. Defensive lineman Jordan Hall was listed as probable.

Ole Miss had 26 players listed on the availability report, but wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins were both listed as doubtful for the game. Ole Miss’ leading running back, Henry Parrish, was listed as out for the game.

Georgia’s game against Ole Miss is set for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. The Bulldogs will put out availability reports on Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.

Georgia football injury report against Ole Miss

  • Smael Mondon -- lower leg -- questionable
  • Jordan Hall -- leg -- probable
  • Anthony Evans -- hamstring -- out
  • Roderick Robinson -- toe -- out
  • Branson Robinson -- knee -- out
  • Joseph Jonah-Ajonye -- foot -- out

