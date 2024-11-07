‘WildWoods:AGLOW’ is back for a third year at Fernbank Museum

Fernbank Museum Fernbank Museum

Following opening night, guests of all ages are welcome to explore “WildWoods: AGLOW” on select evenings through Feb. 23, 2025.

“The purpose of it is to show guests the way that nature talks to each other,” said Jena Allison, communications manager for Fernbank Museum. “There will be lasers going up the trees to demonstrate root systems, and there’s a whole demonstration of lit spores going into the air from flower stems.”

Highlights include an interactive tulip poplar pod; projections of nocturnal wildlife and native plant species; giant, incandescent mushrooms; and sculptures of glowing dandelions, fluttering dragonflies and a swarm of bats.

“We want to give our guests an opportunity to connect with the hidden surprises of the nocturnal world,” Sarah Arnold, director of education for Fernbank Museum, said in a press release. “So many of the species featured in the experience are either nocturnal or very reclusive, so we don’t get to see them often.”

As part of the experience, the museum will also screen “Flight of the Butterflies” on its giant screen. The captivating documentary follows the monarch butterfly’s migration from Canada across the U.S. to Mexico.

SK Films SK Films

Also included with admission to “WildWoods: AGLOW” is access to the entire museum, including its special exhibits.

“Armored Animals” (from now until Jan. 5, 2025) explores the evolution of armor found in the animal kingdom.

"Winter Wonderland" (Nov. 23-Jan. 12, 2025) returns for its 15th year to celebrate the holiday season with decorated trees and displays representing cultural traditions from around the world.

(Nov. 23-Jan. 12, 2025) returns for its 15th year to celebrate the holiday season with decorated trees and displays representing cultural traditions from around the world. “Ultimate Dinosaurs” (Feb. 8, 2025-May 4, 2025) will showcase more than a dozen full-size dinosaur casts and genuine fossils and include augmented reality experiences.

Royal Ontario Museum Royal Ontario Museum

IF YOU GO

“WildWoods: AGLOW”

Debuting during Fernbank After Dark Friday for ages 21 and older. All-ages access available on most other nights Saturday-Feb. 23, 2025. Additional adults-only experiences will be offered Dec. 13, Jan. 10, 2025 and Feb. 14, 2025. $15.95-$34.95. FernbankMuseum.org/AGLOW.