A record 5.28 million Georgia voters turned out in this year’s election, shattering the previous high set four years ago.

About 64% of registered voters participated in the race, with most of them supporting Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump received nearly 260,000 more votes than Harris, a 2% margin of victory.

The high turnout showed strong voter engagement in Georgia, one of seven swing states. Trump was on track to win Georgia and every other swing state, including Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

While the overall number of voters was larger than the 5 million who showed up in 2020, the turnout rate was slightly lower because more voters have registered in the state as Georgia has grown the past four years. About 65% of registered voters participated in 2020, when Democrat Joe Biden defeated Trump.

The largest batch of Georgia votes were cast before Election Day.

More than 3.7 million voters turned out during three weeks of in-person early voting, and 51% of them supported Trump. The president-elect also received a majority of the 1.2 million votes cast on Election Day.