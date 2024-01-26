New stalls opening at metro Atlanta food halls and more restaurant news

EggRoll Boyz will join more than 10 other food stalls, including B.A.D. Gyal Vegan, D.Cuban Cafe, Tiny Bubbles Tea Bar, Pita Mediterranean Street Food and Lucky’s Burger & Brew.

In Midtown, Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria will open in February in the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall. The New York-inspired pizza shop is owned and operated by New York native Jeremy Gatto along with chef Andrew Collins, who previously served as head baker at the now-shuttered Root Baking Co. and executive chef at Pizza Jeans in Ponce City Market.

Luca’s, which will feature classic pizza options along with artisan sandwiches, salads and desserts, will replace Belli Pizza, which was part of the food hall when it opened in 2021. Belli owner Mario Ali is reportedly aiming to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Other stalls open at Politan Row at Colony Square including Zaddy’s, Smokehouse Q, Tandoori Pizza and Wings, Pretty Little Tacos and Bun Mi Grill.

*****

Liz & Leon’s will no longer open in the South Downtown development located along Mitchell Street in downtown Atlanta, according to a post from chef-owner Bella Jones on the restaurant’s Instagram account:

Jones first announced plans to open Liz & Leon’s in early 2023, calling it “a culinary love letter to my grandparents, especially my grandmother, Elizabeth,” in a prepared statement.

She also said she has a mission to “to tell the stories of the African diaspora through elevated and unique flavor profiles,” and “aims to bring a fresh perspective to the phrase ‘soul food’ – honoring Black cuisine and educating guests about its importance, history and cultural significance.”

Jones also planned to open a secret bar called Sweet Gigi’s that was to be located under Liz & Leon’s, with both concepts connected to a shared terrace.

David Cummings and his co-investor Jon Birdsong, the duo behind Atlanta Ventures and the popular Atlanta Tech Village business incubator in Buckhead, are in the process of acquiring the South Downtown development, which was previously owned by German real estate developer Newport.

Open food and dining concepts at South Downtown include Thai restaurant TydeTate Kitchen, with others including Spiller Park Coffee and Pizza Clementine set to open in the coming months.

*****

Venezuelan restaurant Todo Frito has opened a location at 749 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta. The eatery, which also has a location in Duluth, serves dishes including the Triple Sombrero Burger, which serves 5-8 people and is loaded with pork chops, chicken, bacon and ham.

*****

UK-based ramen chain Wagamama has closed its location at 1050 Howell Mill Road in the Star Metals development after a little less than two years, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Though the restaurant’s website claims the closure is temporary and due to “maintenance repairs,” Tomorrow’s News Today confirmed that the closure is permanent with a manager at another location.

The menu included sharables like gyoza and tuna tataki; chicken wraps; and a selection of ramen, teppanyaki, donbury and curry.

The Atlanta eatery was the only Wagamama in Georgia and one of only seven in the U.S.

*****

Meander Brewing is slated to open in the coming months at 110 E. Moreno St. in Buford, What Now Atlanta reports. The project comes from longtime friends and brewers Michael Branam and Paul Bushell. In addition to beer, the pair plan to offer food from local restaurants, live music and games.

*****

Local cookie chain Sugar Shane’s is set to open a location at 1635 Old Highway 41 in Kennesaw, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

The franchise location, which replaces Bourbon Street Ice, will be owned by Marietta residents James and Zalika Dozier, who also own a pair of Pelican’s SnoBalls locations in Cobb County.

Sugar Shane’s sells a variety of cookies and cookie cakes with classics including chocolate chip and cookies and cream as well as less traditional flavors like carrot cake and banana pudding.

The chain was started by Shane Quillin during the pandemic, and has locations in Midtown, Sandy Springs and Ponce City Market.

