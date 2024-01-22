Peri Peri Grill opens second location in downtown Atlanta

Childhood friends Noman Mirza, Amir Jeelani and Sohail Lakhani fist opened Peri Peri Grill in Johns Creek a little over a year ago.

The three friends are from Pakistan, and they often ate at Nando’s, a global South African chain restaurant. Nando’s specializes in peri-peri chicken marinated in a sauce made with peri-peri, or the African bird’s eye chili. Jeelani said he and his friends decided to introduce a similar concept and cuisine to Georgia.

The 5,000-square-foot eatery in downtown Atlanta includes a main level with ample seating and a second floor that will be open for hosting events.

Peri Peri Grill has opened amidst a string of revitalization efforts aimed at boosting downtown Atlanta before the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts World Cup games in 2026. Other revitalization efforts include the Signia by Hilton hotel, a 976-room hotel that recently opened on the Georgia World Congress Center campus with six new restaurants and bars, the 50-acre Centennial Yards multi-use development, the South Downtown project along Mitchell Street and a planned renovation of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta.

280 Luckie St., Atlanta. 404-343-6187, theperiperigrill.com.

