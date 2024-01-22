Peri Peri Grill opens second location in downtown Atlanta

A second location of Peri Peri Grill, an African-Portuguese fusion restaurant, has opened in downtown Atlanta.
Located at 280 Luckie St. across from the Georgia Aquarium, the newest eatery offers the same menu as its Johns Creek location, with items like chicken on a bed of rice, wings in a bucket, falafel, a peri peri beef burger, peri peri fries and peri-mayo corn. The eatery also makes several sauces including peri peri white that has a creamy, spicy flavor; garlic herb parmesan, which is rich and savory; and lemon herb sauce, which is a blend of citrus and herbs.
Childhood friends Noman Mirza, Amir Jeelani and Sohail Lakhani fist opened Peri Peri Grill in Johns Creek a little over a year ago.
The three friends are from Pakistan, and they often ate at Nando’s, a global South African chain restaurant. Nando’s specializes in peri-peri chicken marinated in a sauce made with peri-peri, or the African bird’s eye chili. Jeelani said he and his friends decided to introduce a similar concept and cuisine to Georgia.
The 5,000-square-foot eatery in downtown Atlanta includes a main level with ample seating and a second floor that will be open for hosting events.
Peri Peri Grill has opened amidst a string of revitalization efforts aimed at boosting downtown Atlanta before the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts World Cup games in 2026. Other revitalization efforts include the Signia by Hilton hotel, a 976-room hotel that recently opened on the Georgia World Congress Center campus with six new restaurants and bars, the 50-acre Centennial Yards multi-use development, the South Downtown project along Mitchell Street and a planned renovation of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta.
280 Luckie St., Atlanta. 404-343-6187, theperiperigrill.com.
