BreakingNews
AJC IN NEW HAMPSHIRE | Democrats scramble to get write-ins for Biden on primary ballot
Food & Dining

Peri Peri Grill opens second location in downtown Atlanta

Peri Peri Grill opened its second location in downtown Atlanta across from the Georgia Aquarium.

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

Peri Peri Grill opened its second location in downtown Atlanta across from the Georgia Aquarium.
By
15 minutes ago

A second location of Peri Peri Grill, an African-Portuguese fusion restaurant, has opened in downtown Atlanta.

Located at 280 Luckie St. across from the Georgia Aquarium, the newest eatery offers the same menu as its Johns Creek location, with items like chicken on a bed of rice, wings in a bucket, falafel, a peri peri beef burger, peri peri fries and peri-mayo corn. The eatery also makes several sauces including peri peri white that has a creamy, spicy flavor; garlic herb parmesan, which is rich and savory; and lemon herb sauce, which is a blend of citrus and herbs.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
Peri Peri Grill has opened in downtown Atlanta with the same menu as its Johns Creek location.

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

Childhood friends Noman Mirza, Amir Jeelani and Sohail Lakhani fist opened Peri Peri Grill in Johns Creek a little over a year ago.

The three friends are from Pakistan, and they often ate at Nando’s, a global South African chain restaurant. Nando’s specializes in peri-peri chicken marinated in a sauce made with peri-peri, or the African bird’s eye chili. Jeelani said he and his friends decided to introduce a similar concept and cuisine to Georgia.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Peri Peri Grill opened its second location in downtown Atlanta across from the Georgia Aquarium.

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Peri Peri Grill

The 5,000-square-foot eatery in downtown Atlanta includes a main level with ample seating and a second floor that will be open for hosting events.

Peri Peri Grill has opened amidst a string of revitalization efforts aimed at boosting downtown Atlanta before the Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts World Cup games in 2026. Other revitalization efforts include the Signia by Hilton hotel, a 976-room hotel that recently opened on the Georgia World Congress Center campus with six new restaurants and bars, the 50-acre Centennial Yards multi-use development, the South Downtown project along Mitchell Street and a planned renovation of the Five Points MARTA station and Underground Atlanta.

280 Luckie St., Atlanta. 404-343-6187, theperiperigrill.com.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top