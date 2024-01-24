Two locations of a new quick-serve smoothie, juice and health food concept are set to open in Sandy Springs and the Upper Westside on Feb. 5.
CraveWell Cafe was founded by Richy Kline, who has opened several health food businesses and gyms in South Carolina. The eatery serves a variety of juices, wellness shots, smoothies, smoothie bowls, sandwiches, salads and toasts to provide a “quick, refreshing and wholesome alternative to fast-food chains,” according to a news release.
Atlanta residents Cile Wilson and Steve Schrock will open the two locations at 2260 Marietta Blvd. in the Westside Village shopping center and at 6125 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The couple, who previously operated juice bar Clean Juice at the same addresses, switched to CraveWell Cafe to be more affordable and to offer a broader menu, Schrock said.
“(It’s) something that gets people in the door and gets their wellness journey or their fitness journey started, but it’s not so intimidating and overwhelming that when you walk through the door you don’t even understand what you’re buying,” Kline said.
Menu highlights will include antioxidant juice with blueberries, beets, celery, cucumber and lemon; the Citrus Spice juice with lemon, ginger, orange, turmeric and cayenne pepper; the Island Blue smoothie bowl with oat milk, pineapple, mango, honey and blueberries; the Rise and Shine wrap with eggs, turkey bacon, avocado and tomato; and avocado toast.
The former Clean Juice concepts are undergoing a makeover this month in preparation for CraveWell’s opening. The stores will have brighter colors of blue, orange, green and pink, Kline said, plus grab-and-go options and more seating in the future.
2260 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta. 404-254-3235 and 6125 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-565-0493, cravewellcafe.com.
