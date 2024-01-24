Two locations of a new quick-serve smoothie, juice and health food concept are set to open in Sandy Springs and the Upper Westside on Feb. 5.

CraveWell Cafe was founded by Richy Kline, who has opened several health food businesses and gyms in South Carolina. The eatery serves a variety of juices, wellness shots, smoothies, smoothie bowls, sandwiches, salads and toasts to provide a “quick, refreshing and wholesome alternative to fast-food chains,” according to a news release.

Atlanta residents Cile Wilson and Steve Schrock will open the two locations at 2260 Marietta Blvd. in the Westside Village shopping center and at 6125 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The couple, who previously operated juice bar Clean Juice at the same addresses, switched to CraveWell Cafe to be more affordable and to offer a broader menu, Schrock said.