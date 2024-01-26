A second location of Marietta restaurant Silla Del Toro is set to open in Toco Hills at the end of February.

Silla Del Toro comes from Fork U Concepts restaurant group, which is behind several other local eateries including Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Forno Vero.

The tapas restaurant will open at 2893 N. Druid Hills in a former Regions Bank and will offer the same menu as Silla Del Toro’s Marietta location, plus a few full-sized entrees, said Alexis Kinsey, who owns Fork U along with her husband, Scott. From the Marietta menu diners can expect dishes like patatas bravas (fried potatoes with salsa brava ketchup and piquillo aioli), paella, tortilla Española (a Spanish-style omelette with potato) and charcuterie and cheese board options.