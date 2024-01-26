BreakingNews
BREAKING: Tex McIver pleads guilty to lesser charges in wife’s fatal shooting
Food & Dining

Marietta tapas restaurant Silla Del Toro is coming to Toco Hills

A second location of Silla Del Toro will open in Toco Hills.

Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser

Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser

A second location of Silla Del Toro will open in Toco Hills.
By
1 hour ago

A second location of Marietta restaurant Silla Del Toro is set to open in Toco Hills at the end of February.

Silla Del Toro comes from Fork U Concepts restaurant group, which is behind several other local eateries including Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Forno Vero.

The tapas restaurant will open at 2893 N. Druid Hills in a former Regions Bank and will offer the same menu as Silla Del Toro’s Marietta location, plus a few full-sized entrees, said Alexis Kinsey, who owns Fork U along with her husband, Scott. From the Marietta menu diners can expect dishes like patatas bravas (fried potatoes with salsa brava ketchup and piquillo aioli), paella, tortilla Española (a Spanish-style omelette with potato) and charcuterie and cheese board options.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
A second location of Silla Del Toro will open in Toco Hills.

Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser

New menu items will include pescado a la parilla (grilled red snapper with saffron rice, mojo rojo and fried garlic); ribeye with Catalan spinach, piperade and red chimichurri; and a larger selection of paella.

The cocktail list will be similar between both locations as well as the wine list, which highlights Spanish varietals, Kinsey said.

The 3,700-square-foot Toco Hills location is larger than Marietta with a more spacious kitchen, an outdoor patio and a semi-private section for events.

“Overall, it’s a larger restaurant, but we still want to keep that intimate feel that our original store offered,” Kinsey said.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top