A second location of Marietta restaurant Silla Del Toro is set to open in Toco Hills at the end of February.
Silla Del Toro comes from Fork U Concepts restaurant group, which is behind several other local eateries including Taqueria Tsunami, Stockyard Burgers and Bones and Forno Vero.
The tapas restaurant will open at 2893 N. Druid Hills in a former Regions Bank and will offer the same menu as Silla Del Toro’s Marietta location, plus a few full-sized entrees, said Alexis Kinsey, who owns Fork U along with her husband, Scott. From the Marietta menu diners can expect dishes like patatas bravas (fried potatoes with salsa brava ketchup and piquillo aioli), paella, tortilla Española (a Spanish-style omelette with potato) and charcuterie and cheese board options.
Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser
Credit: Courtesy of Adam Disser
New menu items will include pescado a la parilla (grilled red snapper with saffron rice, mojo rojo and fried garlic); ribeye with Catalan spinach, piperade and red chimichurri; and a larger selection of paella.
The cocktail list will be similar between both locations as well as the wine list, which highlights Spanish varietals, Kinsey said.
The 3,700-square-foot Toco Hills location is larger than Marietta with a more spacious kitchen, an outdoor patio and a semi-private section for events.
“Overall, it’s a larger restaurant, but we still want to keep that intimate feel that our original store offered,” Kinsey said.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author