Mellow Mushroom new restaurant prototype coming to Beltline in Grant Park

The new location marks the first rebranded build-out since Mellow Mushroom’s company-wide rebrand, which aligns with the brand’s 50th anniversary, as well as the first new location in Atlanta since 2019.

Founded in 1974, Mellow Mushroom has locations in 16 states and a menu with items including calzones, salads, hoagies and desserts in addition to pizza.

Boulevard at Grant Park comes from Charleston-based Middle Street Partners, which is also behind the 12th and Juniper development in Midtown and 400 Bishop development in west Midtown.

The Southside Beltline segments between Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue will be under construction through spring 2025. Other restaurants open along or near the segments include Gunshow, Emmy Squared, Pho Cue, Vesper Bar and Vickery’s in Glenwood Park and Patria Cocina, Hotto Hotto Ramen Bar, Buteco, Elsewhere Brewing and Eventide Brewing in the Beacon development in Grant Park.

The trail also includes a 0.8 mile segment that runs from the southern terminus of the Westside Trail at University Avenue to the Annie E. Casey Foundation site at Pittsburgh Yards, just west of the I-75/85 overpass. There’s also an unpaved trail between Pittsburgh Yards and I-20 that will go under construction in the coming months.

