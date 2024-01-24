Food & Dining

Mellow Mushroom new restaurant prototype coming to Beltline in Grant Park

A rendering of the Mellow Mushroom coming to the Southside Beltline Trail along Boulevard in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. / Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

A rendering of the Mellow Mushroom coming to the Southside Beltline Trail along Boulevard in Atlanta's Grant Park neighborhood. / Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based pizza chain Mellow Mushroom is set to open a new model prototype this summer along the Southside Beltline Trail in Atlanta’s Grant Park neighborhood.

Located at 1015 Boulevard SE in the Boulevard at Grant Park apartment community, the 3,400-square-foot restaurant will feature elements unique to the more than 160 other Mellow Mushroom locations, including counter service ordering and new menu flavor profiles for food and beverage. The Grant Park eatery will also include two outdoor, Beltline-facing patios.

The exterior of Boulevard at Grant Park development along the Southside Beltline. / Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Credit: Kayla Latson

icon to expand image

Credit: Kayla Latson

The new location marks the first rebranded build-out since Mellow Mushroom’s company-wide rebrand, which aligns with the brand’s 50th anniversary, as well as the first new location in Atlanta since 2019.

Founded in 1974, Mellow Mushroom has locations in 16 states and a menu with items including calzones, salads, hoagies and desserts in addition to pizza.

Boulevard at Grant Park comes from Charleston-based Middle Street Partners, which is also behind the 12th and Juniper development in Midtown and 400 Bishop development in west Midtown.

The Southside Beltline segments between Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue will be under construction through spring 2025. Other restaurants open along or near the segments include Gunshow, Emmy Squared, Pho Cue, Vesper Bar and Vickery’s in Glenwood Park and Patria Cocina, Hotto Hotto Ramen Bar, Buteco, Elsewhere Brewing and Eventide Brewing in the Beacon development in Grant Park.

The trail also includes a 0.8 mile segment that runs from the southern terminus of the Westside Trail at University Avenue to the Annie E. Casey Foundation site at Pittsburgh Yards, just west of the I-75/85 overpass. There’s also an unpaved trail between Pittsburgh Yards and I-20 that will go under construction in the coming months.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

