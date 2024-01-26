Atlanta’s Westside is getting a new burger joint next year.
Popular burger chain Grindhouse Killer Burgers will open its eighth location at 1221 Chattahoochee Ave. in 2025, according to a news release.
The newest location will be in a former SunTrust bank near mixed-use development the Works. The 7,000-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a second-story roof deck.
Grindhouse is known for its certified Angus chuck and brisket burgers that diners can customize to their liking or order from a prepared list. The menu also offers vegetarian burgers, sides, shakes and a full-service bar.
The restaurant opened its first location in 2009 at Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Curb Market where it began as a “retro burger bar,” according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor Bob Townsend. Since then, it’s opened locations in Piedmont Heights, Reynoldstown, Decatur, Brookhaven and Athens, plus two counters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Grindhouse founder and co-owner Alex Brounstein and co-owner Johnny Farrow are also behind Eastside Beltline seafood restaurant Breaker Breaker.
