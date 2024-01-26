BreakingNews
Grindhouse Killer Burgers to open eighth location in Westside area next year

Credit: Courtesy of Grindhouse Killer Burgers

34 minutes ago

Atlanta’s Westside is getting a new burger joint next year.

Popular burger chain Grindhouse Killer Burgers will open its eighth location at 1221 Chattahoochee Ave. in 2025, according to a news release.

The newest location will be in a former SunTrust bank near mixed-use development the Works. The 7,000-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a second-story roof deck.

Grindhouse is known for its certified Angus chuck and brisket burgers that diners can customize to their liking or order from a prepared list. The menu also offers vegetarian burgers, sides, shakes and a full-service bar.

One of the favorite Grindhouse Killer Burgers features cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon and two patties. Courtesy of Grindhouse Killer Burgers.

The restaurant opened its first location in 2009 at Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn Curb Market where it began as a “retro burger bar,” according to Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributor Bob Townsend. Since then, it’s opened locations in Piedmont Heights, Reynoldstown, Decatur, Brookhaven and Athens, plus two counters at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Grindhouse founder and co-owner Alex Brounstein and co-owner Johnny Farrow are also behind Eastside Beltline seafood restaurant Breaker Breaker.

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

