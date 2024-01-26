Atlanta’s Westside is getting a new burger joint next year.

Popular burger chain Grindhouse Killer Burgers will open its eighth location at 1221 Chattahoochee Ave. in 2025, according to a news release.

The newest location will be in a former SunTrust bank near mixed-use development the Works. The 7,000-square-foot space will feature indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a second-story roof deck.