Grant Park location of Farm Burger closes after six years

The Farm Burger location at 275 Memorial Drive in Grant Park has closed after six years.

The Jan. 15 closure was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today reports and confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a representative for the restaurant, along with a statement regarding the closure.

“After six years of rich community with Grant Park locals and beyond, Farm Burger will shift focus to its restaurants nearby in Midtown, Virginia Highland and Decatur. Farm Burger and Farm Birds are excited to continue exploring new cities to grow in and new locations that would be a fit to serve their grassfed goodness in 2024.”