Grant Park location of Farm Burger closes after six years

The Farm Burger location at 275 Memorial Drive in Grant Park has closed after six years.
The Jan. 15 closure was first reported by Tomorrow’s News Today reports and confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by a representative for the restaurant, along with a statement regarding the closure.
“After six years of rich community with Grant Park locals and beyond, Farm Burger will shift focus to its restaurants nearby in Midtown, Virginia Highland and Decatur. Farm Burger and Farm Birds are excited to continue exploring new cities to grow in and new locations that would be a fit to serve their grassfed goodness in 2024.”
The restaurant, which George Frangos and rancher Jason Mann founded in Decatur in 2010, serves locally sourced, grass-fed burgers and other sandwiches as well as fries, milkshakes and sides. Farm Burger locations in Decatur, Dunwoody, Virginia Highland, and the Whole Foods Market in Midtown will remain open, along with eateries in Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee and chicken sandwich shop Farm Birds inside the Midtown Farm Burger location.
A Farm Burger location in Buckhead closed in late 2023 after 12 years, and is set to be replaced by local taco chain Rreal Tacos.
