Review: Boyz egg rolls, fries need reviving after the trip home

Starting out as a food truck operation, Eggroll Boyz opened a restaurant last August in Alpharetta, serving “giant gourmet” egg rolls that feature some 20 different fillings. Most can be ordered in whole or half sizes.
The egg rolls are deep-fried to a crispy crunch, and are covered in special sauces. The Cajun Boyz egg roll, for example, is stuffed with jambalaya rice, crawfish tails, mozzarella and provolone cheese, shrimp and andouille sausage, and then is topped with remoulade sauce.
Credit: Caroline Schaefer
Credit: Caroline Schaefer
I was the only person in line at the counter early one afternoon, though there was a couple at a table waiting on an order. There are tables and chairs for dine-in seating, along with a bar facing a line of taps and shelves for liquor. However, beer, wine and cocktails are still “coming soon,” I was told.
Up a flight of stairs, there’s a VIP section, with an outdoor dining area, and availability for private parties.
The menu includes a couple of Kiddie Boyz rolls ($8.99), plus a few more full-flavored food items, including a side order of fried rice.
Varieties of wings ($14.99) include Bangkok-braised, Buffalo, Cajun, island or Parmesan, with an order of six to eight pieces (depending on the “market price”).
Fries ($6.50-$12.50) range from a simple side to a loaded appetizer smothered in cheese and bacon, and topped with one of the sauces, as well as scallions.
Credit: Caroline Schaefer
Credit: Caroline Schaefer
I ordered a Philly Boyz as part of the lunch combo ($14.95, available 11 a.m.-2 p.m.), which gets you half an egg roll, fries, fried rice, a pair of wings and your choice of a soft drink or bottled water. The Philly’s blend of seasoned rib-eye steak, peppers, onions and American cheese, topped with more cheese and scallions, was both hefty and tasty. Predictably, though, after a 25-minute ride back home, the egg roll and the fries were going limp, while the rice and wings were OK, if not very warm. However, a quick turn in the convection oven brought everything back to life.
I also tried the Cubano Boyz ($15.95), made with a mix of roasted pork, ham and Swiss cheese, augmented with perky Cubano sauce and sliced pickles. As with the Philly, the egg roll and fries needed to be resuscitated, but the innards of the Cubano easily evoked the flavors of a Cuban sandwich, even if the soft texture might be off-putting to some.
Overall, the egg rolls here are more fusion than gourmet. I’d like to try one fresh from one of the food trucks for comparison.
EGGROLL BOYZ
Food: giant egg rolls, wings, sides and dessert rolls
Service: counter, with pickup, delivery; also food trucks and catering
Vegetarian dishes: french fries, fried rice
Alcohol: “coming soon,” they say
Price range: $4.50 (fried rice) to $199.99 (full catering platter with wings)
Hours: 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Outdoor dining: open air dining upstairs
Address, phone: 5815 Windward Parkway, Alpharetta. 770-696-9386
Website: eggrollboyz.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author