UK-based Wagamama to bring its Asian-inspired dishes to Atlanta

Wagamama is opening its first Atlanta location. / Courtesy of Wagamama
Wagamama is opening its first Atlanta location. / Courtesy of Wagamama

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

UK-based Wagamama, which offers a menu of Japanese, Chinese and Korean-inspired dishes, is slated to open its first Georgia location in the coming months.

The restaurant, the company’s seventh U.S. location, will be located in the new Star Metals District development at 1050 Howell Mill Road in West Midtown.

Wagamama’s menu includes sharables like gyoza and tuna tataki; chicken wraps; and a selection of ramen, teppanyaki, donbury and curry. Also look for desserts such as banana katsu and a kids menu.

On the beverage side, Wagamama offers a variety of fresh juices, beer, wine and sake. Cocktails offerings include a Thai chili margarita and the Kabira Bay made with Greenhook gin, orange and plum soju, cherry liqueur, pineapple juice, lime juice, angostura bitters and mint.

Founded in London in 1992, Wagamama has more than 200 locations in 27 countries.

The restaurant will be located on the bottom floor of Star Metals Residences building, the first installation of the $350 million Star Metals District project. The development also includes the 267,000 square-foot Star Metals Offices, which also features 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and showroom. Star Metals Hotel is set to open in 2023 with an underground speakeasy and botanical rooftop bar.

Other confirmed Star Metals food and beverage tenants include Prevail Roasters coffee shop and roastery, SMR Tap beer and wine bar and dart bar and restaurant Flight Club.

Adrienne Crawford, senior vice president, and Lily H. Heimburger, senior vice president, with SRS Real Estate Partners represented the Allen Morris Company in bringing Wagamama to Star Metals.

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

