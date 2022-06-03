A self-serve wine bar with 48 taps and a gourmet market is coming to The Works

Ben Ferris has worked as a winemaker, sommelier and wine merchant in locales as far-flung as Australia and Napa Valley, California.
But it wasn’t until he returned to metro Atlanta, where he grew up and where his family still lived, that he decided to use that experience to open his own wine-focused business.
This October, Ferris will open Taste Wine Bar and Market at Selig Enterprises’ Upper Westside adaptive reuse development The Works, joining other food and beverage concepts including the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Dr. Scofflaw brewery.
“I spent a lot of time working in wine businesses and in the tasting rooms in wine country, and I noticed some things that could be improved upon in the wine tasting realm,” said the South Cobb High School graduate who now lives in Smyrna.
One thing that was important to Ferris is that Taste’s staff, be well-versed in the wines offered at the wine bar so they can answer customer questions. For guests who want to explore on their own, a brief description and review of each wine will be posted.
Credit: Taste Wine Bar and Market
Guests will be able to pay for wine by either opening a tab or loading a pre-paid card with credits, allowing for pours of the 48 wines from around the world on tap in 1.5, 3 or 6-ounce pours. Wine will also available by the glass or carafe, and by the bottle to take home.
Taste will use self-serve wine dispensers from Italian-based company Enomatic that use nitrogen vacuum to keep bottles fresh for up to 60 days.
While there will be “fan favorites” that will likely always have a spot on the wine list, Ferris said he anticipates switching wines often, in part to put a spotlight on small vineyards that might not otherwise find a platform in big cities like Atlanta. He also hopes to showcase regionally-made wines, and wines made by women and minorities.
“Allowing people to sample things means we can get more creative with what we offer,” Ferris said. “We never want to become stagnant.”
A tight food menu will feature charcuterie boards and a few paninis and salads, as well as specials. Guests can drink and eat indoors at tables or at the bar, and glass roll-up doors on the front and back of the building will create an indoor/outdoor feel. Taste backs up to the area of The Works known as the Spur, a quarter-mile linear pedestrian park, which “creates a big community feel,” and serves as an extension to the wine bar’s 20-seat patio.
A gourmet retail market at the front of the bar will sell items used to make Taste’s charcuterie boards including crackers, olives and mustard. Deli cases will offer a variety of cheese and meats sourced locally and imported from Europe. More than 100 bottles of wine — including the 48 offered in the bar — will also be available for purchase.
Ferris anticipates Taste’s hours to be 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12:30 p.m.-9 p. Sundays.
In addition to Taste, other food and beverage concepts slated to open at The Works include Waffle Experience, Brash Kitchen, cocktail bar Foundation and “eatertainment” concept 3rd Spot.
