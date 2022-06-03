A self-serve wine bar with 48 taps and a gourmet market is coming to The Works

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

Guests will be able to pay for wine by either opening a tab or loading a pre-paid card with credits, allowing for pours of the 48 wines from around the world on tap in 1.5, 3 or 6-ounce pours. Wine will also available by the glass or carafe, and by the bottle to take home.

Taste will use self-serve wine dispensers from Italian-based company Enomatic that use nitrogen vacuum to keep bottles fresh for up to 60 days.

While there will be “fan favorites” that will likely always have a spot on the wine list, Ferris said he anticipates switching wines often, in part to put a spotlight on small vineyards that might not otherwise find a platform in big cities like Atlanta. He also hopes to showcase regionally-made wines, and wines made by women and minorities.

“Allowing people to sample things means we can get more creative with what we offer,” Ferris said. “We never want to become stagnant.”

A tight food menu will feature charcuterie boards and a few paninis and salads, as well as specials. Guests can drink and eat indoors at tables or at the bar, and glass roll-up doors on the front and back of the building will create an indoor/outdoor feel. Taste backs up to the area of The Works known as the Spur, a quarter-mile linear pedestrian park, which “creates a big community feel,” and serves as an extension to the wine bar’s 20-seat patio.

A gourmet retail market at the front of the bar will sell items used to make Taste’s charcuterie boards including crackers, olives and mustard. Deli cases will offer a variety of cheese and meats sourced locally and imported from Europe. More than 100 bottles of wine — including the 48 offered in the bar — will also be available for purchase.

Ferris anticipates Taste’s hours to be 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 12:30 p.m.-9 p. Sundays.

In addition to Taste, other food and beverage concepts slated to open at The Works include Waffle Experience, Brash Kitchen, cocktail bar Foundation and “eatertainment” concept 3rd Spot.

