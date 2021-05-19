The Works to get restaurant Brash Kitchen, more food hall tenants

More food and beverage concepts are bound for Upper Westside mixed-use development the Works.
Set to open in early 2022, Brash Kitchen will be an all-day cafe from Chris McLeod, founder of Brash Coffee Roasters, and Julia Kesler Imerman, chef and owner of meal prep company and pop-up Stop Think Chew.
Housed in a 1,530 square-foot space in the Makers Building, the restaurant will offer dine-in service and take-out options for breakfast and lunch.
Brash will also offer Brash coffee drinks, cocktails and natural wines.
“The menu draws inspiration from our cultural backgrounds, favorite travel destinations, and the best all-day cafes of New York City, Australia, South Africa, and Israel,” Kesler Imerman said in a press release.
Look for dishes including a vegan grain bowl, shakshuka eggs with sourdough and a chicken schnitzel sandwich.
Brash Kitchen will join brewery Dr. Scofflaw’s at the Works, as well as the recently-opened Chattahoochee Food Works food hall.
Presented as a “globally inspired food hall,” the 31-stall concept is being curated by owner Robert Montwaid, creator of New York’s Gansevoort Market, and James Beard Award-winning chef and writer Andrew Zimmern, widely known as the host of “Bizarre Foods” on the Travel Channel.
Open food hall tenants include Graffiti Breakfast, Baked Kitchen, Pomodoro Bella and TydeTate Kitchen.
From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 5, Chattahoochee Food Works and iHeart Radio Atlanta will partner for an Unofficial Summer Kick Off event, featuring Zimmern, a DJ and a taste of food from forthcoming food hall additions Philly G Steaks, LoRusso’s Italian Market and Smoked Pearl, all slated to open this June.
Zimmern will also serve 1,000 hot dogs, with all proceeds going to benefit Giving Kitchen and Meals on Wheels.
Montwaid owns LoRusso’s Italian Market, which will serve Italian-style sandwiches and New York deli-style items, as well as oyster and charcuterie bar Smoked Pearl.
Philly G Steaks, from owner Gordon Brown, will serve ribeye Philly cheesesteak sandwiches.
Food stalls Belen de la Cruz, Cubanos ATL, Dash + Chutney, Hippie Hibachi and It’s Baked Baby are also set to open this summer.
The Works, an 80-acre, adaptive mixed-use development on Chattahoochee Avenue, will also eventually be home to a new location of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and the Waffle Experience, as well as several retail concepts.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.