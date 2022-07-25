ajc logo
X

Vegan pizzeria seeks ‘to be the standard bearer’ when it opens in former Zesto space

Pizza from the menu of Pizzeria Verdura Sincera.

Combined ShapeCaption
Pizza from the menu of Pizzeria Verdura Sincera.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A vegan pizza restaurant is taking over a high-visibility space in Little Five Points.

Pizza Verdura Sincera will open by the end of the year at 377 Moreland Ave. NE, the Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported. The space was previously home to Atlanta ice cream and burger shop Zesto, which closed last year after nearly 60 years in business.

The concept for Pizza Verdura Sincera comes from David R. Smith and Paul Jones, principles at real estate firm Trowbridge Partners. The pair have long dabbled in the food and beverage industry -- they’re partners, along with chef Hector Santiago, in Atlanta restaurants El Super Pan and El Burro Pollo, and have consulted on several other local restaurant projects including Poke Burri, Lifting Noodles Ramen and Farm Burger.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The core menu for the pair’s first solo venture is brief, with five pizzas available in medium or large sizes. They include Margherita; the Giardino, topped with seasonal vegetables; Come La Carne, with plant-based pepperoni and sausage; Il Greco, topped with spinach, garlic, mushrooms and Kalamata olives; and the Mexican-inspired Il Messicano, with vegan chorizo and roasted corn.

Seasonal pizzas will use in-season ingredients like stone fruit in the summer. A pie offered around the Super Bowl will feature vegan buffalo chicken and ranch sauce.

The crust is made with organic, non-GMO flour. Smith describes it as “neo-Neapolitan style,” because it’s cooked without a wood-fired oven. The European pizza ovens allow control over the heat from the top and bottom, so “we won’t burn the bottom while cooking the top,” and the glass door will allow chefs to monitor the pizzas without opening the door and letting heat escape.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

The “fun and simple, unpretentious” beverage program will include four wines: red, white, pink and fizzy by the glass, half carafe or bottle; a handful of beers from local vegan brewer Second Self; and San Pellegrino soft drinks.

Smith and Jones started doing product development for their first solo venture more than a year ago, beginning with finding the perfect plant-based cheese.

“Making a great vegan pizza is not easy,” Smith said. “We researched more than 100 cheeses, and sampled more than 30. We were looking for good melting and browning properties, the right taste and stretch.”

Though metro Atlanta has several plant-based pizza spots, Smith said he and Jones are so confident in their product that they aspire to become “the standard bearers for the industry.”

ExploreBlack-owned vegan restaurants awaken appetite for plant-based diet

The 1,744-square-foot space will seat up to 50 guests, including at a small chef’s counter. Carryout will also be available.

Though Smith said he’ll wait for neighborhood feedback to solidify opening hours, he anticipates being open 11 a.m.-9 or 10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays.

The Little Five Points location is the first of several that Smith and Jones plan to roll out in metro Atlanta. “Each will have its own distinct vibe that will be contextual to the neighborhood and the building,” Smith said.

Design elements specific to the Moreland Avenue location will include things found during renovations, including 12-foot wood-framed ceilings, exposed bricks and concrete floors. A Zesto mural on the retaining wall behind the restaurant will also remain. “This site has history,” Smith said. “We don’t want to just scrap the past and pretend it never happened. This site is filled with memories for a lot of people.”

Smith and Jones’ plans for Pizza Verdura Sincera include at least three locations in metro Atlanta. They also hope to bring the concept to Asheville, Greenville, Charlotte and Nashville.

ExploreMore than 25 vegan restaurants to try in metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe25m ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
9h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
Hammocks Trading Company to close in Sandy Springs
23m ago
Sushi, doughnuts coming to Lee + White food hall in West End
40m ago
Sensu Sushi opens next week at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top