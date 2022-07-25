Hammocks Trading Company to close in Sandy Springs

Hammocks Trading Company in Sandy Springs will close after 10 years, according to posts on social media. The restaurant on Roswell Road will serve its meal on Sunday, July 31.
“After 10 wonderful years of celebrating Hammocks style we will set sail for something new in 2023,” the post reads. “We are so thankful for the memories, relationships, and friends we have made.”
The seafood restaurant was known for dishes like coconut mussels, oysters on the half shell and fried catfish.
Business partners Jason Sheetz and chef William Sigley opened Hammocks in 2012. The two also operate Under the Cork Tree in Sandy Springs and Prime 120 in Woodstock.
Their restaurant company, Succulent Hospitality, plans to open restaurants in Woodstock’s Adair Park, including Oishii Sushi Noodle Bar, Kung Fu Bar and Roberto’s Deluxe Oysters & Fine Fish.
A representative for Hammocks Trading Co. did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author