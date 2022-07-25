ajc logo
X

Hammocks Trading Company to close in Sandy Springs

Baked Salmon in Parchment from Hammocks Trading Company

Combined ShapeCaption
Baked Salmon in Parchment from Hammocks Trading Company

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
25 minutes ago

Hammocks Trading Company in Sandy Springs will close after 10 years, according to posts on social media. The restaurant on Roswell Road will serve its meal on Sunday, July 31.

“After 10 wonderful years of celebrating Hammocks style we will set sail for something new in 2023,” the post reads. “We are so thankful for the memories, relationships, and friends we have made.”

ExploreNorth Fulton restaurant news

The seafood restaurant was known for dishes like coconut mussels, oysters on the half shell and fried catfish.

Business partners Jason Sheetz and chef William Sigley opened Hammocks in 2012. The two also operate Under the Cork Tree in Sandy Springs and Prime 120 in Woodstock.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant closings

Their restaurant company, Succulent Hospitality, plans to open restaurants in Woodstock’s Adair Park, including Oishii Sushi Noodle Bar, Kung Fu Bar and Roberto’s Deluxe Oysters & Fine Fish.

A representative for Hammocks Trading Co. did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Noah Sheidlower on twitter

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe26m ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
9h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
Sushi, doughnuts coming to Lee + White food hall in West End
42m ago
Vegan pizzeria seeks ‘to be the standard bearer’ when it opens in former Zesto space
1h ago
Sensu Sushi opens next week at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top