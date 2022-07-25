ajc logo
X

Sushi, doughnuts coming to Lee + White food hall in West End

210623 Atlanta, Ga: Hibachi Chicken Bowl, from Gekko Sushi & Hibachi. Media tour of the new Politan Row (food hall) at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Road, Atlanta Ga. Photos taken Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Combined ShapeCaption
210623 Atlanta, Ga: Hibachi Chicken Bowl, from Gekko Sushi & Hibachi. Media tour of the new Politan Row (food hall) at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree Road, Atlanta Ga. Photos taken Wednesday June 23, 2021. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
42 minutes ago

Six new retail and restaurant tenants will join the lineup at West End mixed-use development Lee + White, including four new food stalls in the forthcoming food hall, set to open later this year.

New tenants Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut and Pastaholics will join previously announced concepts Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Honeysuckle Gelato in the 13-vendor food hall. Also scheduled to open at Lee + White are Beya Salon Studios and Team Rehab.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Atlanta-based the Original Hot Dog Factory, which has locations in several states, will serve specialty footlong hot dogs, french fries, onion rings and desserts.

Combined ShapeCaption
Corn Dog from the Original Hot Dog Factory. / Courtesy of the Original Hot Dog Factory

Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Corn Dog from the Original Hot Dog Factory. / Courtesy of the Original Hot Dog Factory

Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Combined ShapeCaption
Corn Dog from the Original Hot Dog Factory. / Courtesy of the Original Hot Dog Factory

Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory

Japanese food truck Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, which also has a brick-and-mortar location in Politan Row at Colony Square, will offer dishes including hibachi bowls, sushi bowls, spring rolls and seaweed salad.

Mochi doughnuts, made by fusing Japanese rice cakes with American-style yeast doughnuts, will be on the menu at Mochinut, which also has a metro Atlanta location in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. The Mochinut menu also features Korean rice flour hotdogs and bubble tea drinks.

Pastaholics, formerly a delivery-only ghost kitchen, will offer build-your-own pastas with a selection of sauces and mix-ins like burrata, sausage and artichoke hearts.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Combined ShapeCaption
Pasta from the menu of Pastaholics. / Courtesy of Shaunya Noble

Pasta from the menu of Pastaholics. / Courtesy of Shaunya Noble

Combined ShapeCaption
Pasta from the menu of Pastaholics. / Courtesy of Shaunya Noble

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

Lee + White is also on pace for tenants at its retail container village to open in August. The container village, with direct access to the Beltline facing White Street, will consist of five brightly painted containers highlighting small businesses on a rotating basis.

Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet.

1020 White St SW, Atlanta. https://www.leeandwhiteatl.com/

ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Follow Noah Sheidlower on twitter

Noah Sheidlower is an intern on the Living, Food and Dining team. He has written about food, culture, and business for CNN, NBC News, the New York Post, and the Columbia Daily Spectator, where he was Arts & Entertainment Editor. He also has one of the largest takeout menu collections in the world and loves all things classical music.

Editors' Picks
Judge blocks Fulton DA from examining GOP senator in Trump probe27m ago
Inside the RNC’s effort to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
9h ago
East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue
2h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Life in limbo: Indian immigrants stuck in decades-long waits for green cards
9h ago
Atlanta United must fix issues if it hopes to make MLS playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
Hammocks Trading Company to close in Sandy Springs
25m ago
Vegan pizzeria seeks ‘to be the standard bearer’ when it opens in former Zesto space
1h ago
Sensu Sushi opens next week at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week
Featured
Ryan Coogler attends a panel for Marvel Studios on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. Marvel debuted the trailer for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," directed by Coogler, at the event. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
Former private school students seeking $345M over alleged sexual abuse
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top