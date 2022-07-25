Sushi, doughnuts coming to Lee + White food hall in West End

Mochi doughnuts, made by fusing Japanese rice cakes with American-style yeast doughnuts, will be on the menu at Mochinut, which also has a metro Atlanta location in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. The Mochinut menu also features Korean rice flour hotdogs and bubble tea drinks.

Pastaholics, formerly a delivery-only ghost kitchen, will offer build-your-own pastas with a selection of sauces and mix-ins like burrata, sausage and artichoke hearts.

Combined Shape Caption Pasta from the menu of Pastaholics. / Courtesy of Shaunya Noble Combined Shape Caption Pasta from the menu of Pastaholics. / Courtesy of Shaunya Noble

Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.

Lee + White is also on pace for tenants at its retail container village to open in August. The container village, with direct access to the Beltline facing White Street, will consist of five brightly painted containers highlighting small businesses on a rotating basis.

Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet.

1020 White St SW, Atlanta. https://www.leeandwhiteatl.com/

