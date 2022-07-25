Sushi, doughnuts coming to Lee + White food hall in West End

Six new retail and restaurant tenants will join the lineup at West End mixed-use development Lee + White, including four new food stalls in the forthcoming food hall, set to open later this year.
New tenants Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut and Pastaholics will join previously announced concepts Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ and Honeysuckle Gelato in the 13-vendor food hall. Also scheduled to open at Lee + White are Beya Salon Studios and Team Rehab.
Atlanta-based the Original Hot Dog Factory, which has locations in several states, will serve specialty footlong hot dogs, french fries, onion rings and desserts.
Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory
Credit: The Original Hot Dog Factory
Japanese food truck Gekko Hibachi & Sushi, which also has a brick-and-mortar location in Politan Row at Colony Square, will offer dishes including hibachi bowls, sushi bowls, spring rolls and seaweed salad.
Mochi doughnuts, made by fusing Japanese rice cakes with American-style yeast doughnuts, will be on the menu at Mochinut, which also has a metro Atlanta location in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. The Mochinut menu also features Korean rice flour hotdogs and bubble tea drinks.
Pastaholics, formerly a delivery-only ghost kitchen, will offer build-your-own pastas with a selection of sauces and mix-ins like burrata, sausage and artichoke hearts.
Existing food and beverage concepts at Lee + White include Best End Brewing, ASW Exchange, Boxcar, Cultured South, Doux South Pickles, Wild Heaven Beer and Monday Night Brewing.
Lee + White is also on pace for tenants at its retail container village to open in August. The container village, with direct access to the Beltline facing White Street, will consist of five brightly painted containers highlighting small businesses on a rotating basis.
Acquired in September 2019, Lee + White is a redevelopment from Ackerman & Co. and MDH Partners of the former Warehouse Row buildings at the intersection of Lee and White Streets. The development consists of 11 buildings in a space measuring 433,204 square feet.
1020 White St SW, Atlanta. https://www.leeandwhiteatl.com/
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author