Craft cocktail bar Foundation set to open at The Works

Peychaud's Flower from the menu of Foundation, set to open at The Works.

Credit: The Wilbert Group

Peychaud's Flower from the menu of Foundation, set to open at The Works.

Credit: The Wilbert Group

Credit: The Wilbert Group

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Cocktail and charcuterie concept Foundation is slated to join the food and beverage roster at Upper Westside mixed-use development The Works later this year.

The 3,000-square-foot cocktail lounge, which includes a 500-square-foot speakeasy, will be the first brick-and-mortar concept for Drew and Brittany Fancher, the owners of mobile coffee and cocktail company Aero Bar Atlanta.

Foundation will offer a selection of craft cocktails and savory food items. The space will feature distressed furniture, antique mirrors and chandeliers and a candle-burning fireplace, as well as a patio.

Blackberry Jam cocktails from the menu of Foundation at The Works.

Credit: Foundation

Blackberry Jam cocktails from the menu of Foundation at The Works.

Credit: Foundation

Blackberry Jam cocktails from the menu of Foundation at The Works.

Credit: Foundation

Credit: Foundation

The bar will be located on Chattahoochee Row, the 60,000 square feet of space at The Works that is also home to Fox Bros Bar-B-Q and Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery.

Also at the 80-acre Works development is the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, with vendors including Cubanos ATL, Dash and Chutney, Baked Kitchen, Osha Farm Grill, Delilah’s Everyday Soul and TydeTate Kitchen.

Set to open later this year at The Works are “eatertainment” concept 3rd Spot, Brash Kitchen and the Waffle Experience.

In addition to Chattahoochee Food Works and Chattahoochee Row, The Works — developed by real estate firm Selig Enterprises — also includes The Camp, a one-acre park, and The Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

