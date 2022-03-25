Craft cocktail bar Foundation set to open at The Works

The 3,000-square-foot cocktail lounge, which includes a 500-square-foot speakeasy, will be the first brick-and-mortar concept for Drew and Brittany Fancher, the owners of mobile coffee and cocktail company Aero Bar Atlanta.

Foundation will offer a selection of craft cocktails and savory food items. The space will feature distressed furniture, antique mirrors and chandeliers and a candle-burning fireplace, as well as a patio.