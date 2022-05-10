ajc logo
Pizza is part of us

Pizza is the no-hassle, all-occasions, affordable food. It can feed a crowd and travels well. It is a meal unto itself, and it is satisfying any time of the day — even as cold breakfast leftovers.

We’ve long been a pizza-loving nation, but no more so than during the pandemic. In 2020, the number of pizza restaurants across the U.S. hit a record high of more than 78,000, and they generated more than $46 billion in sales.

Pizza delivery, which had plateaued between 2011 and 2018, also has been in demand recently, as we scarfed down slices of this timeless comfort food from the safety of home. We shelled out nearly $20 billion on pizza delivery in 2021, an increase of more than $5 billion from the year before.

In metro Atlanta, nearly two dozen independent pizzerias opened their first or second locations since COVID-19 struck, and pizza features prominently on the menu at 10 other area dining establishments that debuted during the pandemic.

Plenty of operators have taken budget-minded approaches with their business models — from pop-ups, such as Phew's Pies and Dolo's, to ghost kitchens, like Brasiliana Pizza. And, G's operates from the same address as Italian restaurant Il Giallo in Sandy Springs.

Pizzerias also are dishing out pies in practically every style, be it Neapolitan, New York, Detroit, Chicago or Buffalo. In some cases, you'll find two under the same roof. Two Cities in Suwanee is built around the disagreement between owners Zach Greves and Sean Spurlock over which is No. 1, Chicago deep-dish or the foldable slices of New York.

There are establishments that aren’t afraid to tinker with tradition (head to Rice N’ Pie for a slice of India). Other pizza-makers, including Luca Varuni of Varuni Napoli, wouldn’t dare mess with the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana’s exacting rules regarding size, appearance, ingredients, oven temperature and more.

The fact that devotees are willing to pay for — and go out of their way to get — a pie deemed “authentic” to the traditions of its place of origin tells you just how far pizza has come since its creation in the late 18th century. Back then, the flatbread topped with tomatoes was a poor man’s sustenance.

"Pizza was born out of necessity, instead of pleasure," Enzo Coccia said when he visited Varuni Napoli in April. It was the first time that the renowned pizzaiolo, whose La Notizia was the first Michelin-rated pizzeria, had visited the pizza joint opened by his protégé in 2014.

This dining guide recognizes pizza as both a necessity and a pleasure. It commends pizza every which way, as well as the people who make it, bake it, and even deliver it by electric bike (Glide Pizza, for all you intowners). At a time when we find much to disagree about, let’s celebrate our shared love of pizza.

The Margherita pizza continues to set a high standard at Verasano's. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

15 classic pizzas to try in metro Atlanta3h ago
Jeff Varasano stretches the dough for a Margherita pizza. He never tosses the dough, as it makes it tough. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Meet the pizzaioli of Atlanta
3h ago
Athens Pizza founders John and Asiemoula Papadopoulos opened the Greek pizza restaurant in 1977. Courtesy of the Papadopoulos family

6 Atlanta pizza parlors that have stood the test of time
3h ago
Tre Vele's menu includes a quattro stagioni pizza. Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Mia Yakel

15 new places to try pizza in Atlanta
3h ago
Dolo's Pizza owners Alyson Williams (left) and Yusef Walker show two of their creations at their pop-up pizzeria in Underground Atlanta. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

For an original bite of Atlanta, try a pop-up pizzeria
3h ago
Top Picks for pizza in Atlanta
Pizza by Category
Old Fourth Ward pizzeria Glide sells slices of its massive, 20-inch Brooklyn-style pies, including the Homegrown (left) featuring pimento cheese. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

5 places to try pizza by the slice
3h ago
Anthony Spina enjoys a piece of the grandma pie at O4W Pizza. Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Yvonne Zusel

5 pan pizzas to try in metro Atlanta
3h ago
The apple pizza at Shorty's in Tucker features apple, butter, cinnamon and sugar. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Save room for these desserts from five Atlanta pizzerias
3h ago
Rice N' Pie in Berkeley Lake offers the spicy flavors of India on pizza. Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

In metro Atlanta, you’ll find pizza with flavors from around the world
2h ago
All six of the pizza options at Piastra are gluten-free. Courtesy of Piastra

Credit: Piatra

Try these spots for gluten-free pizza in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Many never would suspect the Sottaceto pizza from Ammazza was vegan. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Where to find vegan pizza in metro Atlanta
3h ago
Dough and More
The cheesy garlic bread at Davinci's Pizzeria is loaded with cheese and fresh herbs, and comes with a side of house-made marinara. Courtesy of Davinci's Pizzeria

Credit: Handout

6 other ways to enjoy pizza dough and garlic
3h ago
Patrizio Alaia of Mozza Bella will help young guests shape a bit of dough, and then he'll bake it for them. Courtesy of Mozza Bella

Credit: Courtesy of Mozza Bella

Play dough: 4 Atlanta pizzerias that keep kids occupied
3h ago
Mo's Deluxe pizza and Greek salad from Mo's Pizza on Briarcliff Road in Atlanta. (PHIL SKINNER/staff).

Credit: PHIL SKINNER

Subscriber Briefing: Inside the Spring Dining Guide
8h ago
