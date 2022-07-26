ajc logo
Lil Baby’s personal chef bringing two restaurants to downtown Atlanta

Bryant Williams -- better known as Chef Baul -- is opening Betty Sue's and Binky's in downtown Atlanta.

Bryant Williams -- better known as Chef Baul -- is opening Betty Sue's and Binky's in downtown Atlanta.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

Bryant Williams — better known as Chef Baul — is opening two eateries to downtown Atlanta by the end of the year.

Williams, who has worked as a chef for rappers and groups including Lil Baby, Migos and 2 Chainz, as well as Atlanta Falcons Players like Julio Jones, has plans to open Betty Sue’s and Binky’s at 30 Marietta St. in the Five Points Plaza, “in the heart of Atlanta,” he said. “It’s a central location for all of my clients.”

Named for Williams’ grandmother, Betty Sue’s will serve an all-day breakfast and brunch menu with a focus on grits bowls topped with proteins like oxtails, lobster and shrimp. The bowls will be made with Williams’ Chef Baul’s Grits line, which will be available for purchase online and at the restaurant.

The Betty Sue’s menu will also feature classic breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, scrambled eggs and a few vegan options, and will eventually offer beer and wine.

A dish from the menu of Binky's in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Binky's

A dish from the menu of Binky's in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Binky's

A dish from the menu of Binky's in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Binky's

Credit: Binky's

Williams expects Betty Sue’s, located in a 1,400-square-foot former McDonald’s space, to open by the end of the year and have a “nice urban, urban, Southern look.” Hours will likely be 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Binky’s, a nod to William’s father’s nickname, will be primarily a to-go business, with a menu including salmon, lamb chops, grilled vegetables, mac and cheese and fried chicken. The 800-square-foot building, previously a sub shop, will have four seats for guests who want to dine in. Binky’s, which Williams hopes to open by the end of September, will be open for lunch and dinner.

In addition to his private chef business, Williams previously owned Chef’d Up in Old Fourth Ward.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

