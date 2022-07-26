Lil Baby’s personal chef bringing two restaurants to downtown Atlanta

Williams, who has worked as a chef for rappers and groups including Lil Baby, Migos and 2 Chainz, as well as Atlanta Falcons Players like Julio Jones, has plans to open Betty Sue’s and Binky’s at 30 Marietta St. in the Five Points Plaza, “in the heart of Atlanta,” he said. “It’s a central location for all of my clients.”

Named for Williams’ grandmother, Betty Sue’s will serve an all-day breakfast and brunch menu with a focus on grits bowls topped with proteins like oxtails, lobster and shrimp. The bowls will be made with Williams’ Chef Baul’s Grits line, which will be available for purchase online and at the restaurant.