Spice & Sky restaurant, rooftop bar to open in Chamblee this summer

A rendering of the rooftop bar at Spice & Sky. / Courtesy of Chamblee Holiday Inn & Suites

The beverage menu will offer craft cocktails that feature herbal-infused spirits as well as local beers on tap and an extensive wine list.

Designed by Dan Lemberg Architect and Cinda Walker of Design Associates, Inc., Spice & Sky’s interior features “modern décor with a grey and red color scheme, wood accents, minimalist furnishings and seating for 175 guests,” according to a press release.

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

The restaurant opens out to the rooftop bar, which seats an additional 120 people and will offer live music and community events. Downstairs, a banquet facility is available for private events of 200 guests.

The new five-story hotel features 143 rooms, an indoor pool and underground parking for up to 182 cars.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.