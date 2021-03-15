Spice & Sky restaurant, rooftop bar to open in Chamblee this summer

Atlanta chef Archna Becker will develop the menu for a new concept opening on the top floor of the Holiday Inn and Suites in Chamblee.
Becker, who runs ghost kitchen Tandoori Pizza and Wings and owned the now-shuttered Bhojanic restaurant in Buckhead (which continues to operate as a food truck and catering business), will serve as a food and beverage management consultant for Spice & Sky, set to open at the end of June at 4401 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
The restaurant and rooftop bar will serve happy hour, dinner and brunch.
“We will be using global flavors and spices to attract guests wanting more excitement for their palates,” Becker said in a prepared statement. “The ingredients will be familiar and approachable with flavor profiles ranging from Indian, Middle Eastern, Asian and more.
The menu will include jerk chicken, bibimbap with Korean beef and an Indian meat and two plate alongside more traditional fare such as burgers, fries, and chicken wings. Food also will be available for room and poolside dining.
The beverage menu will offer craft cocktails that feature herbal-infused spirits as well as local beers on tap and an extensive wine list.
Designed by Dan Lemberg Architect and Cinda Walker of Design Associates, Inc., Spice & Sky’s interior features “modern décor with a grey and red color scheme, wood accents, minimalist furnishings and seating for 175 guests,” according to a press release.
The restaurant opens out to the rooftop bar, which seats an additional 120 people and will offer live music and community events. Downstairs, a banquet facility is available for private events of 200 guests.
The new five-story hotel features 143 rooms, an indoor pool and underground parking for up to 182 cars.
