Spicewalla opens at Ponce City Marlet and more dining news from the week

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan, and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Biltong Bar and Ton Ton.

*****

Longtime Atlanta chef Shaun Doty has plans to open Wurst at 863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Doty, who owns the Federal Burger stall in the Politan Row at Colony Square food hall, previously owned Midtown restaurant The Federal and several other metro Atlanta restaurants.

*****

UK-based ramen eatery Wagama opened its first Georgia location on June 21 in the Star Metals District development at 1050 Howell Mill Road in Atlanta. The restaurant is currently open for takeout and delivery only, with dine-in service to be offered soon.

Other confirmed Star Metals food and beverage tenants include Sushi Hayakawa, Prevail Roasters coffee shop and roastery, SMR Tap beer and wine bar and dart bar and restaurant Flight Club.

*****

College Park restaurant Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen is now open for takeout and delivery at its second location at 822 Marietta St. NW in West Midtown. Dine-in service will be available soon.

*****

Ice cream shop Where’s the Scoop, located at 985 Monroe Drive in Midtown, has been purchased by Rachel Kitchens, who will rebrand the shop as Highland Dreamery with her own recipes. Steve Josovitz of the Shumacher Group, Inc. represented the seller.

*****

Prime Cigar Bar and Restaurant will open next year at 1035 Peachtree St. NE, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Nick Panter has been named executive chef at the Cobb Galleria Centre and Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Panter joined the culinary team in 2015 as chef de cuisine and has also worked as sous chef and executive sous chef.

