Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant 8Arm to close in October

The restaurant’s full bar will be available through Oct. 8.

Combined Shape Caption A peach pancake with marigold-maple syrup and almond brittle is one way to enjoy brunch at 8Arm. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS Combined Shape Caption A peach pancake with marigold-maple syrup and almond brittle is one way to enjoy brunch at 8Arm. CONTRIBUTED BY HENRI HOLLIS

The Instagram post also referenced chef Angus Brown, who co-owned 8Arm and Octopus Bar until his sudden death at 35 in 2017.

“When Angus left us, we were forced to reinvent ourselves, and in some ways reinvention became our beacon,” the post said. “We hope these next few months will be a celebration of the diverse people, delicious food, refreshing drinks, and great parties that graced 8Arm over the last six years. Please help us go out in style, and shine bright the spirit of Angus Brown.”

8Arm morphed several times after Brown’s death, first under the direction of Vega, who created a vegetable-forward menu that garnered her a James Beard Award nomination and received a three-star review from former Atlanta Journal-Constitution food critic Wendell Brock.

Combined Shape Caption 8Arm’s assortment of kushiyaki (grilled skewers) comes with a wonderful potato salad. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock Combined Shape Caption 8Arm’s assortment of kushiyaki (grilled skewers) comes with a wonderful potato salad. (Wendell Brock for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Wendell Brock Credit: Wendell Brock

Since opening, 8Arm has debuted several sister concepts in its space including Ink Cocktail Bar, 8Arm Wine and outdoor kitchen and bar Sidepiece.

Most recently, the restaurant reinvented itself as a Japanese izakaya under chef Hiro Endo.

In addition to 8Arm, Brown co-owned Octopus Bar in East Atlanta and the now-shuttered Lusca in Brookwood Hills with business partner Nhan Le.

Le currently co-owns 8Arm with Skip Engelbrecht. The latter owned art community Paris on Ponce, an art community located next to 8Arm that was forced to close after a 2019 fire.

Engelbrecht and Le are also behind recently-opened Poncey-Highland seafood concept Fishmonger.

Le and Engelbrecht did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on 8Arm’s closure.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.