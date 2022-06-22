Second Atlanta Starbucks votes for a union

“This gives the workers some legal rights they didn’t have before,” Baumann said.

The company operates about 9,000 stores.

Since the first union effort at a Buffalo, N.Y., Starbucks late last year, workers at about 300 stores have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board for the right to form a union. More than 150 have voted to approve a union thus far, although a number have rejected the idea, according to the Associated Press.

The Seattle-based company, which has long portrayed itself as progressive and worker-friendly, has energetically resisted the unionization drive. Earlier this month, the company said it would permanently close a store in Ithaca, N.Y., that had voted to unionize.

Employees there accused the company of retaliation. The company said it based the decision on other factors.

The NLRB has asked a federal court to order Starbucks to stop interfering with unionization efforts at its U.S. stores, according to the Associated Press.

Approval of a union is just one step toward achieving what the workers say they want. Their union now must negotiate a contract with the company, a process that can drag on for years.

Just 5.8% of employees in Georgia are represented by a union, ranking 43rd among the states, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.