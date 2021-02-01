Burgers, banh mi and bowls bound for Politan Row food hall at Colony Square

Explore Restaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta

A selection of menu items from YŌM. / Courtesy of YŌM

YŌM’s Politan Row stall will be the first brick-and-mortar location for the juice, smoothie and bowl concept. Green developed YŌM as a food truck and pop-up serving dishes with international flavors, including those from his Native American culture.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties. Politan Row at Colony Square will be operated by Politan Group, which has opened and operated six other food halls in Chicago, Miami and Houston, among other cities.

Politan Row, the company’s largest project, will offer room for 11 food and beverage concepts, a central bar and a secret bar as well as three event spaces.

A digital interface will give customers the option to place orders remotely without approaching counters of individual eateries and utilize contactless pick-up and drop-off options. The food hall will also be equipped with movable furniture to accommodate occupancy restrictions and distancing between groups.

A rendering of Politan Row, the forthcoming food hall at Colony Square. / Courtesy of Bell-Butler Credit: Bell-Butler Credit: Bell-Butler

Politan Row at Colony Square will feature moving glass wall system NanaWall, which will create more options within the interior space. More than half of the 40,000 square feet of the food hall will be dedicated to outdoor dining, with spaces including the Plaza, the Patio and the Grove.

The Patio, which fronts the stage and Plaza, will feature a variety of covered seating options and shuffleboard courts. Separately, there will be an outdoor bar, which will allow open carry of beverages throughout Colony Square.

The Grove, which opened in May 2019, offers shaded seating for outdoor dining.

The multi-phase redevelopment of Colony Square, which began in 2017, includes pushing out street-level retail and adding two office buildings and a concierge program in addition to the new outdoor spaces and dining concepts.

Politan Row will join other food and beverage concepts at Colony Square including Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill. Holeman and Finch Public House and Rumi’s Kitchen are also slated to open in COlony Square this year, as well as Serena Pastificio, an Italian concept set to open inside IPIC.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.