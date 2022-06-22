ajc logo
C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar to open third location in Brookhaven

A dish from the menu of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

A dish from the menu of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar

Restaurant News
By Noah Sheidlower
34 minutes ago

C&S Restaurant Group, owned by Rich Clark and Jonathan Schwenk, will open a third location of C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar in Brookhaven in 2023.

The restaurant, which has locations in Vinings and Sandy Springs, will be located in the Porter on Peachtree complex at 3930 Peachtree Road. A Roswell location closed permanently in May 2020.

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar is known for classic seafood and prime steaks, featuring favorites like jumbo lump crab cakes, Verlasso salmon from Patagonia, Chilean sea bass and Crab Louie. The new location will be open for lunch on weekdays and dinner every night, with menus similar to those at the Sandy Springs location, with new dishes from Executive Chef Tony Manns.

Manns, who previously worked at restaurants including Veni Vidi Vici and Little Alley Steak, will incorporate raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, prime steaks, market fish and entrée specials.

The Brookhaven location will feature green space and patio, with an interior designed by Pepper Zahhus. The atmosphere will include “two-toned millwork decorated with gold antiqued mirrors, rich leather chairs and stylish mohair accents,” according to a press release.

In addition to C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar, C&S Restaurant Group also owns Hugo’s Oyster Bar in Roswell.

