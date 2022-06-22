C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar to open third location in Brookhaven

Explore DeKalb County Restaurant News

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar is known for classic seafood and prime steaks, featuring favorites like jumbo lump crab cakes, Verlasso salmon from Patagonia, Chilean sea bass and Crab Louie. The new location will be open for lunch on weekdays and dinner every night, with menus similar to those at the Sandy Springs location, with new dishes from Executive Chef Tony Manns.

Manns, who previously worked at restaurants including Veni Vidi Vici and Little Alley Steak, will incorporate raw bar offerings, hors d’oeuvres, prime steaks, market fish and entrée specials.