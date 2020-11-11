Ponce City Market plans major expansion

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Both the planned new 100,000-square-foot office building and the new residential space would include more retail and restaurant space. And Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall would be expanded by “reworking former office and retail space to provide around 2,000 square feet of new market hall offerings, including four kiosks and a bar,” the developer announced.

Jamestown stressed sustainability goals, saying it has committed to achieve what it described as “zero net operational carbon throughout its portfolio by 2050.”

The project will provide bike and scooter parking, designated rideshare drop-off sites, an electric bike share program and electric car charging stations, according to its press release.