Ponce City Market plans major expansion

In the midst of an economy-battering pandemic, midtown Atlanta dining and shopping destination Ponce City Market unveiled plans Tuesday for a major expansion.
The proposal calls for adding half a million square feet of new development and amenities to the existing two million square feet, according to a press release from the developer Jamestown.
The expansion would include a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what Jamestown described as “hospitality living." The residences would have short and long-term leases and offer hotel-like services including housekeeping and laundry service.
“With this next chapter, we’re looking forward to adding more space for the community to work, eat, shop, and enjoy Ponce City Market,” said Matt Bronfman, Jamestown’s chief executive officer.
Sitting alongside the Beltline’s Eastside Trail and one of the city’s key streets, Ponce de Leon Avenue, Ponce City Market opened its doors about seven years ago, quickly growing into a popular destination for locals and visitors as the city’s Old Fourth Ward boomed. The shift in the broader area paid economic dividends but also added to concerns about gentrification and loss of affordable housing.
The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.
Both the planned new 100,000-square-foot office building and the new residential space would include more retail and restaurant space. And Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall would be expanded by “reworking former office and retail space to provide around 2,000 square feet of new market hall offerings, including four kiosks and a bar,” the developer announced.
Jamestown stressed sustainability goals, saying it has committed to achieve what it described as “zero net operational carbon throughout its portfolio by 2050.”
The project will provide bike and scooter parking, designated rideshare drop-off sites, an electric bike share program and electric car charging stations, according to its press release.