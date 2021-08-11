Sushi Hayakawa relocating from Buford Highway to West Midtown

Omakase, the traditional style of sushi service that is similar to a prix-fixe, chef’s choice tasting menu, is “compatible with this new normal,” the restaurant’s management team told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020.

Caption Chef Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa prepares and delivers the omakase personally to diners at the counter. CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREW THOMAS LEE / SUSHI HAYAKAWA

Owner Atsushi Hayakawa, a James Beard Award semifinalist and Japanese-born and -trained sushi chef with more than two decades of reputation in Atlanta, closed the Buford Highway location temporarily in 2016 for renovations to make the tables bigger, the seats fewer and the meals longer.

The $350 million Star Metals District includes the Star Metals Residences building and the 267,000 square-foot Star Metals Offices, which also features 40,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and showroom. Star Metals Hotel is set to open in 2023 with an underground speakeasy and botanical rooftop bar.

Other confirmed Star Metals food and beverage tenants include Wagamama, Prevail Roasters coffee shop and roastery, SMR Tap beer and wine bar and dart bar and restaurant Flight Club.

Representatives for Sushi Hayakawa and Star Metals District were not immediately available for comment.

Explore Support a true Atlanta artisan with these beautiful bento boxes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.