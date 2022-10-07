Chicheria MX Kitchen to open at The Works and more restaurant news from the week

A Baja-inspired Mexican restaurant from the team behind Eastside Beltline restaurant Buena Vida Tapas & Sol is coming to The Works, the 80-acre adaptive reuse development on Atlanta’s Upper Westside.
The 4,000-square-foot Chicheria MX Kitchen, set to open in mid-2023, comes from Juan Sebastian Calle and Adam Berlin, the founders of TQM Hospitality group. The restaurant’s food and drink menu are “inspired by the dishes and beverages found in the Baja California Peninsula,” according to a press release. Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” alum Whitney Otawka will consult on the menu, which will include handmade organic blue corn tortillas, which guests will be able to watch being made.
There will also be a selection of Mexican chichas and margaritas available.
“Our goal is to create an approachable dining experience that invites our guests to try flavorful and traditional dishes,” Calle said in a prepared statement.
Chicheria’s main dining room and bar will pull in the” tones and textures traditionally found in the Mexican peninsula.” The restaurant will feature a large covered patio and a to-go window with its own abbreviated food and beverage menu. A main focal point of
Located on Chattahoochee Row, which comprises 60,000 square feet of restaurants and retail in the Selig Enterprises development, Chicheria will be neighbors with Fox Bros Bar-B-Q and the forthcoming Taste Wine Bar & Market.
Chicheria is joining more than 25 tenants within the first phase of The Works, which spans 27 acres. Other food and beverage tenants include the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and Dr. Scofflaw’s. Forthcoming concepts include Your 3rd Spot, Brash Coffee Roasters, Fetch Dog Park, a concept from the owners of The Select and the Forum Cocktail Club.
The project also features The Camp, a one-acre park, and The Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.
Atlanta-based coffee shop Land of a Thousand Hills has opened 3,000-square-foot cafe Coffee and Social in the Novel Midtown Atlanta apartment building at 1140 Spring St. NW.
Open to residents and visitors, the cafe offers coffee drinks with beans sourced from Rwandan coffee farmers, which are also available for retail. The menu also features tea drinks as well as pastries and desserts. A grand opening celebration from 9 a.m.-2 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 8 will feature live music, food tasting, drinks, a raffle and a traditional African dance performance.
A bakery and coffee shop called Pavlova by Marian is set to open at 302 North Main St. in Alpharetta in 2023, What Now Atlanta reports.
