Chicheria MX Kitchen to open at The Works and more restaurant news from the week

Located on Chattahoochee Row, which comprises 60,000 square feet of restaurants and retail in the Selig Enterprises development, Chicheria will be neighbors with Fox Bros Bar-B-Q and the forthcoming Taste Wine Bar & Market.

Chicheria is joining more than 25 tenants within the first phase of The Works, which spans 27 acres. Other food and beverage tenants include the 31-stall Chattahoochee Food Works food hall and Dr. Scofflaw’s. Forthcoming concepts include Your 3rd Spot, Brash Coffee Roasters, Fetch Dog Park, a concept from the owners of The Select and the Forum Cocktail Club.

The project also features The Camp, a one-acre park, and The Spur, a 970-foot linear pedestrian gathering area.

*****

Atlanta-based coffee shop Land of a Thousand Hills has opened 3,000-square-foot cafe Coffee and Social in the Novel Midtown Atlanta apartment building at 1140 Spring St. NW.

Open to residents and visitors, the cafe offers coffee drinks with beans sourced from Rwandan coffee farmers, which are also available for retail. The menu also features tea drinks as well as pastries and desserts. A grand opening celebration from 9 a.m.-2 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 8 will feature live music, food tasting, drinks, a raffle and a traditional African dance performance.

*****

A bakery and coffee shop called Pavlova by Marian is set to open at 302 North Main St. in Alpharetta in 2023, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

