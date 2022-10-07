BreakingNews
Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial
ajc logo
X

Old Post Office building to become JavaVino in downtown Stone Mountain

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Virginia-Highland coffee and wine shop JavaVino is expanding with a new location in Stone Mountain.

The new JavaVino will open in the first half of 2023 in the 5,000-square-foot Old Post Office building at 5379 E. Mountain St., in downtown Stone Mountain.

ExploreStone Mountain’s new mayor pushes for a new brand — and a better future

Credit: Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority

Credit: Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority

Seven years ago, owners Steve Franklin and Heddy Kuhl transformed an old Victorian house in Poncey-Highland to create their first JavaVino. The store’s coffee comes from Nicaragua, where Kuhl’s family owns the Selva Negra coffee estate, and is roasted in Atlanta.

The shop, whose motto is “Seed to Cup,” is “on a mission to create clean change in a dirty industry,” according to a prepared statement.

Franklin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the new building will mostly be dedicated to roasting and distribution following JavaVino’s sale of its smaller production facility in Decatur.

ExploreDeKalb County dining news

A retail section in the front, which will offer views of the production in the back, will feature a menu of coffee drinks, wine and small bites like sandwiches and breakfast items during the day. Franklin and Kuhl plan to “experiment with new concepts” in the evening. The space will offer seating for about 30 guests inside, along with outdoor seating on a large patio in the front.

Monk’s Meadery, which has a taproom located on the bottom floor of the JavaVino building in Virginia-Highland, will also move its production operations into the back of the Stone Mountain building. JavaVino will eventually offer both wine and mead on tap.

ExploreTake a food tour of Stone Mountain Village

The post office building was purchased in 2018 by the Stone Mountain Downtown Development Authority (SMDDA), which is tasked with revitalizing and redeveloping the city’s central business district.

SMDDA made several improvements to the building after purchasing it in 2018, including fixing the roof, white boxing the interior and making the three bathrooms ADA accessible.

ExploreRestaurants coming soon to metro Atlanta
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Tex McIver denied bond ahead of 2nd murder trial1h ago

Credit: Meg Kinnard / AP

The Jolt: Republican voters react to Herschel Walker turmoil
3h ago

OPINION: Campaign notebook: Always the same Brian Kemp
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to...
6h ago

Credit: Chip Towers

‘Stegemania’ offers sneak preview of UGA basketball
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Butaco

Butaco takes over the food program at Buteco, offering ‘eclectic’ tacos
18h ago
Review: The Ashford brings another elevated option to Brookhaven
Chinese dish meets deli favorite in this Atlanta appetizer
Featured

Credit: AJC file

Marginal gain in Georgia’s high school graduation rate
22h ago
Children in Crisis: How Georgia’s mental health system is failing kids
6h ago
Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top