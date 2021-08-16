First Look: Fox Bros. takes its Texas barbecue to Upper Westside

Located in a sprawling 9,300-square-foot space at The Works on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, the build-out features a two-sided indoor-outdoor bar, multifaceted dining areas, including two covered patios, a private dining room and event space, and a market with a walk-up takeout window.

The new Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q location has a walk-up takeout window.

One afternoon before lunch, Justin Fox conducted a tour of the restaurant, including the wood-fired smokehouse, which is equipped with four custom J&R Oyler smokers and twin Moberg smokers, all built in Texas.

“This is the smokehouse we’ve been working on for years,” he said. “We’re using hickory and oak, and smoking CAB Prime brisket, pulled pork, sausage, chicken, turkey and spare ribs. We’ll have pre-packaged meats and sides in the market, as well, so you can just walk up to get a to-go order.

“The Camp is a little park across the street, and they have concerts and stuff over there. This whole property is open container, so you can just walk around with a drink. We’ll be pushing some drinks out of here, and people can come over, get a sandwich, and take it back.”

A special at the DeKalb Avenue Fox Bros. that graduated to menu status at the Westside location is the Texas Turkey (smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon, beef fat mayo, Texas toast).

Though much of the menu is the same as the DeKalb Avenue Fox Bros., there are more salads, and several new sandwiches at the Westside location.

“The only difference on the meat here is that we have turkey on the menu full time,” Justin Fox said. “It’s just featured a couple of days over at DeKalb. A lot of these new items here are items we’ve run as specials at DeKalb, but here we have the kitchen capacity to do them all the time.

“The Texas Turkey Sandwich was our Wednesday special for a while. It’s smoked turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a mayonnaise that we make from rendered brisket fat. Our Foxy Melt burger is a patty melt with two ground Prime CAB brisket patties, griddled with white American cheese, caramelized onions and sauteed poblanos on rye with beef fat dijonnaise.”

The Fox Bros.' Foxy Melt has brisket patties, American cheese, onions, poblanos and beef fat dijonnaise on rye bread.

Lest you think that’s too much meat, the menu also features a new vegetarian option. It’s a pulled oyster mushroom sandwich that’s gridded, topped with barbecue sauce and red cabbage, and served on a brioche roll. And with a switch to sourdough bread, it’s vegan.

Fox Bros. has a vegetarian option in the Pulled Mushroom sandwich (smoked oyster mushrooms, barbecue sauce, vinegar slaw, brioche bun).

Though the bar wasn’t quite ready to open last week, look for lots of new Upper Westside cocktails, including an iteration of the popular Watermelon Margarita, and an expanded draft beer menu.

“At DeKalb, we’re so tightly confined that people just come and go, but we wanted to make this a place where people could just stretch out a little bit more, and relax, and have a good time and a good drink, and eat some good food,” Justin Fox said.

Emerging from the kitchen, Jonathan Fox sat down at the bar and joined the discussion, offering his perspective on finally opening on the Westside.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said. “We’ve been looking over on the Westside for a new home for six, seven or eight years now. This is the fourth or fifth location that we’ve looked at. But this was the right time, and a great fit, and we have room to do whatever we want to do.

“We have the big smokehouse, the big kitchen, and we can focus on to-go, which these days is a big part of what we do. A lot of things that we learned during the pandemic are here for people now.”

The new Westside location of Fox Bros. has plenty of space. "At DeKalb, we're so tightly confined that people just come and go, but we wanted to make this a place where people could just stretch out a little bit more, and relax, and have a good time and a good drink, and eat some good food," Justin Fox said.

DINING OUT

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

204 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 770-755-5099, foxbrosbbq.com.

